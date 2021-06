Toyota in April revealed bZ4X SUV Concept, which leads the way to the first Toyota battery-electric vehicle in years for the U.S. market, set to arrive in 2022. About the size of the very much in-demand Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid, the bZ4X will be one of seven electric vehicles to arrive as part of the bZ (Beyond Zero) electric-vehicle sub-brand, and one of 15 dedicated battery electric models due to arrive by 2025. And they’ll all be part of “around 70” electrified models (including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel-cell models) globally by 2025.