It’s the final week of the regular season, and if we’ve learned anything about the Clippers from the last 20 weeks, it’s that we really can’t learn anything about them until the playoffs. The Clippers have made meaningful changes to their offensive scheme and rotations over the course of the season, they’ve had some marquee wins, and they’ve showed resilience in the face of injury adversity. All of that was enough to earn them homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but not much beyond that.