New York City, NY

36-Year-Old Lawyer Has Sights On Chaim Deutch’s Seat

By Jewish Press Staff
The Jewish Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix people hope to replace Chaim Deutch on the New York City Council in the November 2021 elections: five Democrats and one Republican. Inna Vernikov is the Republican. Vernikov, a shomer Shabbos Jew, is a practicing lawyer who came to the U.S. from Ukraine with her family as a 12-year-old girl in 1996. She worked on the 2013 campaign of former New York State Senator David Storobin and served as a special assistant to former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind.

