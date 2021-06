The prolific striker fell in love with the game after watching Arsenal in action and has since made a name for himself in a number of countries. Just a few lines, yet highly representative of what holds significance for Ifedayo Olusegun - in poetry as well as in football. It was Selangor’s way of paying homage to the crown jewel in their attacking line whena video was shared on the club’s official social media accounts, featuring the Nigerian-born striker’s own words and unflinching voice against the background of one of the three goals he’d bagged against FELDA United just a month earlier to secure the Malaysia Super League’s top goalscorer title.