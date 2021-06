LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the anchor desk and retire at the end of the year. “When I first walked in the door at WKYT in March of 1979, I was 23 years old. The newsroom still had typewriters, we shot film for news, and there were just four channel options on TV for viewers,” said Dick. “A lot has changed since then, but what hasn’t changed is my focus as a journalist: be a truth-seeker, be fair, accurate, and compassionate.”