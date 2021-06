I’ve had a few folks write me asking about the progress of the Adirondack Rail Trail. Phil Brown actually rode some of it! In case you missed his story, take a look here. The state legislative session is winding down, but that just means the work is ramping up. There are so many bills to keep track of, and I doubt legislators will get to all that were proposed this year. For example, I haven’t seen any movement around the conservation design bill. I also haven’t seen any movement on some of the constitutional amendments in the pipeline, such as Hamilton County’s request to put an emergency communications tower on Cathead Mountain.