What happens if you mix two different vaccines? Govt’s top adviser speaks

NEW DELHI: In Uttar Pradesh, some villagers were given mixed doses of Covid-19 vaccines at a government hospital in an accident that was reported to be an "oversight” mistake. As many as 20 people in the Siddharthnagar district of UP were given doses of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. The district officials claimed that no one faced any adverse health effects due to the administration of mixed Covid doses. They also assured strict action will be taken against those who are found responsible The incident took place in a Primary Health Centre in the Siddharthnagar district 270 km away from the state capital, Lucknow. Villagers, in this Primary Health Care Centre, were administered Covishield in the first week of April and then given Covaxin as the second dose on May 14.