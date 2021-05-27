Cancel
What happens if you mix two different vaccines? Govt’s top adviser speaks

By The Federal
thefederal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who have doubts about taking two different vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) as part of the two-dose regime need not worry about any side-effects, but should ideally stick to the same dose of vaccine as the first one, said Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Thursday (May 27). Dr...

Villagers get mixed shots of Covaxin and Covishield in UP's govt hospital

NEW DELHI: In Uttar Pradesh, some villagers were given mixed doses of Covid-19 vaccines at a government hospital in an accident that was reported to be an "oversight” mistake. As many as 20 people in the Siddharthnagar district of UP were given doses of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. The district officials claimed that no one faced any adverse health effects due to the administration of mixed Covid doses. They also assured strict action will be taken against those who are found responsible The incident took place in a Primary Health Centre in the Siddharthnagar district 270 km away from the state capital, Lucknow. Villagers, in this Primary Health Care Centre, were administered Covishield in the first week of April and then given Covaxin as the second dose on May 14.
'Administering two different COVID vaccines under research'

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Administering two different COVID-19 vaccines, specially those with similar underlying platform, is still under research and supply constraints have to be resolved so that people can take their vaccine doses on time, experts have said. A "vaccine goof up" was recently reported...
Sarawak DAP: Whatever happened to the state govt's plan to buy Covid-19 vaccines?

KUCHING, June 4 — Sarawak DAP today asked the state government if its plan to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for the people of Sarawak was going ahead after all. Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the state government has been talking about purchasing vaccines on its own since February this year, but nothing has happened to date.
WATCH: Vaccine Skeptics Clash With Doctor Trying to Explain Value of Shots in Heated CNN Panel

A Texas emergency room doctor who has treated thousands of Covid patients had his own patience tested as he fended off claims from a CNN panel of vaccine skeptics. Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, attempted to resolve the doubts of several people who CNN had invited to discuss their reasons for being hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccines.
Coronavirus: Different vaccines given to 20 in India jab mix up

Meanwhile Covishield, which is the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. It is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees. It has been modified to look more like coronavirus – although it can’t cause illness and is safe.
Punjab receives 2.40 lakh Covishield doses for 45+ group

COVID-19 vaccination: Punjab received a fresh stock of 2.40 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from the Central government for beneficiaries above the age of 45 years, healthcare, and frontline workers. According to the health official, the fresh stock has been received directly from the Government of India. It is pertinent...
Want To Mix 2 Different COVID-19 Vaccines? Canada Is Fine With That

Canada's public health agency says people can mix COVID-19 vaccines if they want to, citing cases where local supply shortages or health concerns might otherwise prevent some from completing their two-dose vaccination regimen. The new recommendations come after safety concerns were raised linking the AstraZeneca vaccine to the potential for...
What's the difference between the "vaccine hesitant" and anti-vaxxers?

Because of this lingering hesitancy, many experts believe that the U.S. may never reach herd immunity, when enough people have been inoculated to keep the spread of the disease under control. The reasons why people choose not to get vaccinated are complex and vary from person to person, from community...
India orders 300 million unapproved COVID-19 jabs

India has ordered 300 million doses of an unapproved coronavirus vaccine amid a devastating second wave. The unnamed vaccine from Indian firm Biological E is in Phase 3 trials, and had showed “promising results” in the first two phases, the federal government said in a statement. The $206m order is...
Will Mixing Different COVID Vaccines Be Likely Down the Road?

If you receive the first dose of one company's COVID-19 vaccine, you get a second dose of that same vaccine. However, "mix-and-match" clinical studies are under way that are evaluating how well a second dose of a different vaccine might work. And some early results for this approach appear to be promising. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 26, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss whether or not mixing COVID-19 vaccines will be likely down the road.
This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
'66 pc new cases effectively coming from 5 States'

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that country has been witnessing a steady dip in active cases of Covid-19 with less than two lakh cased being reported daily since May 28 and an almost 68 per cent dip in cases since the highest reported peak on May 7.
Health ministry books 30 crore covid vaccine doses in advance from Biological-E

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E will allocate 30 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses for the Indian government after it planned to book with an advance payment of Rs. 1500 crore to the vaccine manufacturer. These vaccine doses will be manufactured and amassed by Biological-E from August-December 2021. It will emerge as the second made-in-India vaccine to be launched in the country after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
Can you mix covid-19 vaccines? Is it safe?

In January, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on the mixing of covid-19 vaccines. The health authority stated that the best option is for patients to receive two doses of the same vaccine, even if they have to wait more than six weeks between shots. However, the...
View from India: 2-DG, India's first anti-Covid drug, coming to hospitals

2-DG will be available in hospitals this month, while the national vaccination programme gets a boost as almost 120 million vaccines to be made available, as indicated by the Health Ministry. Around half of the Covid-19 vaccines will be made available free of charge, with data from the Ministry indicating...