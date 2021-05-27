Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland prospect Eli Morgan set to make major league debut on Friday

By Cam Ellis
Posted by 
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cleveland pitching prospect Eli Morgan is set to make his Major League debut on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, as long as the weather permits.

www.audacy.com
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Weather#Mlb Draft#The League#Triple A Columbus#Minor League#Athletic#Era#Mlb Draft#Tigers#The White Sox#Cleveland#Outfielder Bradley Zimmer#Rhp Triston Mckenzie#Manager Terry Francona#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPantagraph

Watch now: Former Illinois State player makes major league debut

CLEVELAND — From Fredonia, Wis., to Duffy Bass Field to Major League Baseball. Former Illinois State standout Owen Miller completed that journey Sunday with his promotion to the active roster of the Cleveland Indians. Miller made his major league debut batting sixth as the Cleveland designated hitter and was hitless...
MLBPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Manoah Set to Make MLB Debut vs Yankees

Earlier this week, former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah got the call up to the big leagues after just three starts with Triple-A Buffalo. Manoah is Toronto's top pitching prospect and has dominated in the minors so far this season posting a 3-0 record with an ERA of 0.50 and a staggering strikeout to walk ratio of 27:3.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Framber Valdez: Season debut set for Friday

The Astros plan to activate Valdez (finger) from the 10-day injured list and have him start Friday's game against the Padres, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Houston will get two starters back from the IL this weekend, as Jake Odorizzi (forearm) will be reinstated ahead of Saturday's game. Valdez, meanwhile, will take the rotation spot that belonged to Lance McCullers, who was placed on the IL on Wednesday with a sore shoulder that manager Dusty Baker believes is a short-term concern. The Astros will have some tough decisions to make with their rotation once McCullers is back in the fold, but Valdez should be in good shape to hold down a permanent spot after he delivered a 3.57 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 70.2 innings in 2020. The 27-year-old looked like he would be at risk of missing most of 2021 when he fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand in spring training, but he progressed more rapidly in his recovery than expected and was able to build up for starting duty in just under three months. Valdez covered four innings and tossed 54 pitches in his final rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, so he could be capped at around 75 pitches in his season debut for Houston.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Slated for major-league debut

Gutierrez will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start Friday against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. The 25-year-old was on the restricted list to open the season while serving the end of an 80-game suspension for PEDs, and he'll make his first start in the majors Friday. Gutierrez has pitched well at Louisville through three starts this year, posting a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB over 17 innings.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Eli Morgan set for Indians debut vs. Blue Jays

Following the brilliant major league debut from one of their own top pitching prospects, the Toronto Blue Jays look to get the best of a Cleveland Indians hurler in a similar situation. The Blue Jays and Indians open a three-game set on Friday night in Cleveland, with both coming off...
MLBwvsportsnow.com

Report: Alek Manoah to Make Major League Debut Wednesday

Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah will make his major league debut on Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. After being selected 11th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, Manoah will make his MLB debut after just two seasons in the minor leagues. Making his Triple-A debut this season, Manoah has a 0.50 ERA in three starts. The Blue Jays will be on the road against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Luis Marte: Set for major-league debut

Marte will make his major-league debut Sunday against the Red Sox, batting ninth and playing second base, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports. Marte was called up to the big leagues Thursday but has not appeared in the series against the Red Sox to this point. He will get his shot Sunday, filling in for the injured Jazz Chisholm (ankle) at second base.
MLBObserver-Reporter

Major leagues:

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a 447-foot grand slam, and drove in six runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 9-2 Sunday to sweep a nine-game homestand. The 22-year-old superstar sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a sunny afternoon when he drove a 1-0...
MLBneosportsinsiders.com

Owen Miller makes Major League Debut for Indians

The Indians called up 24 year old Owen Miller on May 23. Miller has spent the past three weeks in Triple-A where he has posted some impressive stats. He’s batting .406 with including two home runs and nine RBIs over in 16 games. Franmil Reyes, the Tribe’s DH, was injured...
MLBHerald & Review

Joe West is about to set the major-league record for games umpired

As he closed in on his 5,000th game umpiring in the major leagues four years ago, I asked Joe West if he planned to hang around long enough to break Bill Klem’s all-time record. “That’s a few years down the road,” West said, dodging the question. So how long can...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets No. 1 Prospect Francisco Àlvarez Makes High-A Debut in Brooklyn

On a windy Tuesday night in Coney Island, the New York Mets No. 1 prospect, Francisco Àlvarez, made his High-A debut. This is a significant jump for the 19-year-old who had only played fifteen games at the Low-A level before getting the bump. During his snapshot with the St. Lucie Mets, Alvarez hit .417/.567/.646 with an OPS of 1.213 and seven extra-base hits. Numbers like these certainly made it challenging for the Mets organization not to promote him to Brooklyn.
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds prospect Vladimir Gutierrez to make MLB debut Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It was just a year ago when Vladimir Gutierrez received an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug and question marks surrounded his career. Now, he’s set to reach one of his dreams. Gutierrez will make his Major League debut Friday when he’s the starting...
MLBJournal-News

McCoy: Reds right-hander set to make MLB debut vs. Cubs

Vladimir Gutierrez was in the Louisville airport to pick up his wife and child and was at a car rental kiosk when his cellphone jangled. It was news that he feared a year ago might not ever come. Gutierrez, a Cuban-born right handed pitcher, was informed that he will be...
MLB9News

Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland set to make 2021 debut vs. Mets

NEW YORK — The Colorado kid is back. Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland will make his 2021 debut against the New York Mets on Tuesday night, after the team activated him from the injured list earlier this afternoon. The Rockies optioned Lucas Gilbreath to AAA Albuquerque to make room for Freeland.
MLBCBS Sports

Alek Manoah, Blue Jays' top pitching prospect, set for MLB debut vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to promote right-hander Alek Manoah to the majors on Thursday. Manoah will then make his big-league debut by starting Game 1 of Toronto's doubleheader against the New York Yankees. (Manoah had originally been slated to start on Wednesday before the game was rained out.)
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Eli Morgan to start Friday vs. Blue Jays

Starting pitcher Eli Morgan will make his major league debut for Cleveland on Friday. Morgan has made three starts for Triple-A Columbus this season and currently has a 3.95 ERA through 13.2 innings pitched, averaging 8.56 K/9 and a career-high 5.27 BB/9. He was drafted in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft by Cleveland and has been slowly working his way up the minor league system in the years since then. He has only made four starts at the Triple-A level in his career after making one appearance with the Clippers in 2019 before missing all of the last year due to the canceled minor league season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Webster Rivas making MLB debut for Padres on Friday

San Diego Padres catcher Webster Rivas is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Rivas is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against Astros starter Framber Valdez. It's the first career game for the 30-year-old backstop.
MLBchatsports.com

What scouts think of Eli Morgan

You might think that there might not be a lot of scouting information available on Eli Morgan, considering he’s not currently in MLB Pipeline’s top 30 prospects in the Cleveland system, but you’d be wrong. There’s actually a surprising amount of info available on the 25-year-old right-hander, who has led...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians place OF Jordan Luplow on injured list, add RHP Eli Morgan to roster for Friday start

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jordan Luplow is heading to the injured list with a sore ankle, the Cleveland Indians announced Friday. Luplow, 27, aggravated the ankle running out a ground ball May 17 in Los Angeles, but has appeared in several games since then. It’s the same ankle Luplow twisted March 4 in spring training and has been dealing with throughout the early part of the season.