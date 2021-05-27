Cancel
Internet

Facebook Won’t Remove Posts Claiming COVID-19 Is Man-Made

By jsalinas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP)–Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps. The change comes “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts,” Facebook said. The company has long battled a tide of coronavirus-related misinformation. It said in December it would remove vaccine related misinformation, for example.

Joe Biden
