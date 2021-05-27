Cancel
Ved Prakash of Silchar gets inducted into India Book of Records for riding more than 13,000 kilometres

By Saurab Das
barakbulletin.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not something rare or unique for a biker these days to go out on a long trip across a region. Motorcycle biker gangs all over the globe do go for such long trips cutting across a country or a continent, but usually, they do so to explore unexplored or lesser-known places in the world. But for Silchar youth Ved Prakash, his ulterior motive of a cross country motorcycle ride is to bring notice to the issue of child trafficking and spread awareness to stop this inhumane menace in this country. And while doing so, Ved Prakash has managed to create history by getting into the India Book of Records as the fastest to cover a distance of 13,700 km spanning across more than 200 cities across India. Naturally, this record feat of noble intention is making not only Silchar proud, but the entire Barak Valley as well, as this feat has once again put Barak and Cachar district under the attention of mainland India.

www.barakbulletin.com
