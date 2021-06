Sinead O’Connor, who recently recounted a violent experience with Prince, considered the prospect of the late artist becoming the subject of a #MeToo moment in the future. In her upcoming memoir Rememberings, O’Connor wrote about arguing with him on the night she’d been invited to “hang out.” After some angry exchanges, Prince invited her to take part in a pillow fight, but she said he’d placed something heavy in his pillowcase that was “designed to hurt.” She added that she’d had to make “a run for it” with Prince in pursuit.