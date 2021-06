Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been leading a batch of volunteers to provide crucial Covid aid to people across the country, has asked worshipping fans not to waste milk by pouring it on his cut-outs and instead save it for the needy. In a recent video from the districts of Kurnool and Nellore in India’s Andhra Pradesh state, Sood’s fans are seen pouring milk over the 47-year-old Bollywood actor’s photograph while conducting a ceremony usually reserved for the worship of deities. “Paal abhishekam” is a procedure conducted by devotees of Hindu god Shiva, by mixing equal...