“I Want Full, Comfortable Honesty”: Aidy Bryant’s Proposal Story Gives Us Butterflies!
Aidy Bryant is having a moment. In addition to sending social media into a collective panic after hinting on the recent Saturday Night Live season finale that this season may be her last, Hulu just released the much-anticipated final season of the TV show Shrill, of which Bryant is the co-creator, executive producer, and star. Everyone wants to know what Aidy Bryant is going to do next—let’s hope it includes getting to spend some time with her husband of three years, comedy writer Conner O’Malley.rare.us