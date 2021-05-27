Cancel
Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC for comprehensive dialogue with Biden administration

By Agencies
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday for a series of meetings with top officials of the Biden administration, which is expected to review the progress made in bilateral ties during the first 100 days and lay the groundwork for the rest of the term of US President Joe Biden.

