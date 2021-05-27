The White Sox took an area named for a beloved stadium worker and renamed it for Tony La Russa
The Chicago White Sox are in first place in the American League Central not so much because of Manager Tony La Russa but despite him. So far this season, the 76-year-old has gotten upset with one of his players for hitting a home run and admitted he did not completely understand an MLB pandemic rule about the extra-inning automatic runner, applying it sub-optimally in a 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.www.washingtonpost.com