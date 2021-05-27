Cancel
O-R-N Cares Charity Golf tournament

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts time to mark your calendars for the O-R-N Cares Charity Golf tournament at the Mountain View Municipal Golf Course.. Friday July 30TH O-R-N Cares will be raising money to benefit The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #43’s Shop with a Cop. This year there will be a morning and an afternoon session . This event is packed full of cash and prizes! For more information, to sponsor, or to play call Vanessa at 256-3131. We’ll see you on Friday July 30th at the Mountain View Municipal Golf Course. This tournament is brought to you by Ozark Marketing Company, O-R-N Cares and State Farm Insurance Agent Justin Shelby.

