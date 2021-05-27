Cancel
Columbia, MO

Five Named Preseason All-SEC by Athlon Sports

By Gary Lee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia, Mo. – Five members of the Mizzou football team earned All-Southeastern Conference preseason honors from Athlon Sports. Graduate center Michael Maietti was named first-team offense. A 2020 All-SEC PFF selection, he started every game and played every snap (731) last season. Maietti anchored an offensive line unit that ranked fourth in the SEC and 30th nationally in sacks per game with 1.60. In 2020, Mizzou’s offense rushed for 135.2 yards per game and 21 touchdowns. In the air, the Tigers averaged 266.8 yards per game with nine scores.

