Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

As COVID rages, BJP rebels busy working to dislodge Yediyurappa

By The Federal
thefederal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is now confirmed that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was infected twice by the Corona virus, is battling yet another virus – of the political kind, within his own party. A section of his colleagues in the BJP is plotting his downfall. Dissension against the chief minister...

thefederal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infrastructure#Government Ministers#Union Minister#Covid#The Deccan Herald#Hubballi Dharwad#Karnataka Janata Party#Bjp Legislators#Congress Politicians#Dissension#Tatters#Dissidence#Congress Janata Dal#Survival#Shortages#Governorship#People#State Revenue Minister#Jd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Indianewpaper24.com

Will Stay CM Until Excessive Command Needs, Says Yediyurappa, Admits to ‘Alternate Management’ in Karnataka – NEWPAPER24

Amid speculations a few management change in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday stated he’ll proceed within the high put up so long as the BJP excessive command has confidence in him and he had no confusion about it. The Chief Minister additionally stated, he will not agree that there was no alternate chief to interchange him within the state BJP.
Indianewslivetv.com

I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit, says BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday stated that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to quit. While speaking to the media persons after paying a floral tribute to late former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislator.”
Indiaindiaeveryday.com

No move to seek Yediyurappa's resignation, says Joshi

Bengaluru, June 6 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday asserted that there was no proposal before the ruling BJPs high command to seek Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappas resignation.There is no proposal before the high command for seeking Yediyurappas resignation, Joshi told reporters at Hubballi in the states northwest region hours after the Chief Minister said that he was ready to resign if the partys leadership wanted him to do so.Joshi is BJPs fourth-term Lok Sabha member from Dharwad constituency, about 430km northwest of Bengaluru.Ruling out change of leadership, Joshi said the party was focused only on containing the Covid pandemics second wave, which claimed 31,580 lives and infected 26,95,523 people across the southern state till Saturday.The party is seized of only one issue and that is how to handle the Covid-19 situation and not leadership change, reiterated Joshi.Echoing Joshi, partys state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said there was no discussion on change in the Chief Ministers post.As the party has not discussed the issue at any level, the question of a change of leadership does not arise, Kateel told reporters at Mangaluru on the states west coast, about 375km from Bengaluru.Kateel is the third-term Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada seat. Denying that attempts were being made to oust Yediyurappa by a faction of partys members, Kateel said a meeting of all Legislators and Ministers would be convened this month in Bengaluru to sort out differences,if any.Yediyurappa will continue to be Chief Minister for the rest of the (Assembly) term, which is up to May 2023. He is our leader who has vast experience in governance and administration, added Kateel.State Revenue Minister R. Ashoka also told reporters here that Yediyurappa was the BJPs legislative party leader and would continue in the top post.There is no question of leadership change in the state. Yediyurappa is leading the fight against the pandemic from the front, visiting hospitals and meeting Covid patients and holding meetings daily on containing the virus spread, said Ashoka after meeting the chief minister at his official residence.Yediyurappa,78, became Chief Minister for the fourth time on July 26, 2019 after the 14-month-old Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)-Congress coalition government fell when its Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy resigned on losing the confidence vot.
Indiatrends1news.com

Just Interested In Abusing Kejriwal: Sisodia Sues BJP Over Ration Delivery Plan • ALi2DAY

Delhi’s deputy prime minister Manish Sisodia hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday for obstructing the launch of door-to-door ration supplies, saying the party is only interested in abusing Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and not in the act. control the ration mafia. Sisodia also accused the BJP of aiding the theft of a ransom of 800 million people across the country, ANI news agency reported.
Indiahelloniceworld.com

How The BJP’s Handling Its Growing Yogi Adityanath Issue

Despite a significant chunk of senior leaders in Uttar Pradesh conveying their dissatisfaction with Yogi Adityanath to the BJP’s decision-makers, the party is clear that the next state election, now less than a year away, will be contested without any change to his status. The view within the party, sources say, on the condition of anonymity, is that it’s best to wait for the election result. If it is not commanding, the party can then justifiably “cut him down to size”.
Healththekashmirimages.com

Govt fighting for blue tick, be self-reliant for vaccine: Rahul Gandhi

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: .Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the Centre, saying the Modi government is fighting for a blue tick and people need to become self-reliant for getting Covid vaccines.. His remarks...
Indiasamachar-news.com

Our Members Undertook Welfare Work in 1.77 Lakh Villages on Modi Govt’s 7th Anniversary: BJP

The BJP Thursday said its members marked the seventh anniversary of the Modi government on May 30 by travelling to 1,77,463 villages and 48,885 urban wards to help people during the Covid pandemic by engaging in welfare works. BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party organised 1,888 programmes at district centres and 6,315 at mandal centres on that day which was observed as “Seva Diwas”.
Public Healthnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Strict measures may continue in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa on lockdown | #phishing | #scams

The state is currently under lockdown till June 7, and there are speculations about it being extended. Amid speculation about the extension of the lockdown in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday hinted that strict measures may continue, saying coronavirus cases have not completely come under control and that cases are still high in rural areas. However, he indicated that relaxation may be given to certain sectors, as he announced that export oriented businesses will be allowed to operate from Thursday. The state is currently under lockdown till June 7 and there are speculations about it being extended.
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Delhi CM Will Continue to Demand Covid Vaccines Despite Attack by BJP: Sisodia

BJP leaders “criticise and abuse” Arvind Kejriwal whenever he works for the people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday, while asserting that the chief minister will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines, despite the attack on him by the ruling party at the Centre. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda have “criticsed and abused” Kejriwal as he has started demanding more vaccines for Delhi, he said.
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

‘Only Thing Before Me is Covid, Controlling It My Priority’: Yediyurappa on Replacement Rumours

Bengaluru: With speculations rife that some attempts were on within the ruling BJP to replace him, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting the interests of the people were his only priorities now. In a veiled attack on those trying to exert pressure for unseating him, he said those who had gone to Delhi have been sent back with answers as he asserted that addressing the COVID situation should be the priority of all Ministers and legislators.
Indianewslivetv.com

Nadda resumes crucial BJP meet with General Secretaries, morcha chiefs in Delhi

New Delhi: The crucial two-day meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda with the party’s national General Secretaries and morcha presidents has resumed on Sunday in the national capital. BJP national General Secretaries BL Santhosh, Shiv Prakash, Arun Singh, CT Ravi, D Purandeshwari, Dilip Saikia, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant...
Indiaindiaeveryday.com

Delhi govt wants to do corruption by not implementing 'one nation, one ration card' scheme, alleges BJP MP Lekhi

By Aashique HussainNew Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said the Delhi government has not implemented the Centres One Nation One Ration Card scheme till now and accused it of wanting to put middlemen in between the ration distribution process to make room for corruption.Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the Central government provides ration to every state and Delhi government is distributing free ration under this law only...It has not implemented the law till now though, the BJP MP said on Sunday.Lekhi also said the Delhi government continuously lies about the Centre being the roadblock in the implementation of the scheme in the national capital.She further alleged the Delhi government wants to put middlemen in between the process so that they could do corruption.Rations are being delivered in the whole country through ePOS system by linking it with beneficiaries Aadhar card to curtail the scope for corruption in the implementation of the scheme. Delhi is the only place where no ration shops have ePOS system, Lekhi said. Earlier on Sunday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging him of doing drama for politics while calling the doorstep ration delivery scheme a scam.Speaking to ANI, Patra had said, Arvind Kejriwal tried to mislead the country and I want to say it clearly about the drama he did, I will expose it. He painted a picture that Prime Minister Modi is preventing door-to-door ration delivery. This is false. One nation, one ration card is a Central initiative. Delhi Government refused to implement it. Thousands of migrant labourers are devoid of the benefit of the scheme.Kejriwal is saying he will provide doorstep delivery. But how will they ensure that it reaches the right people? They said they will take biometrics of those getting ration. EPOS is a machine to track ration. Kejriwal got it stopped in ration shops. Even smaller states have implemented EPOS machines and there is 80 per cent Aadhar card verification for distribution. In Delhi, Aadhaar card verification is zero, claimed the BJP leader. (ANI).
Indiapreciouskashmir.com

Kejriwal appeals to PM to lift blockade on doorstep delivery of ration scheme

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the blockade on the doorstep delivery of ration scheme initiated by the Delhi government, saying the scheme was in the interest of the nation. Addressing a digital press conference here, Mr Kejriwal questioned the...
Indiatelugubulletin.com

Etela and BJP leaders maintain suspense over Etela’s position in BJP

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Former Telangana minister Etela Rajender recently met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. He was accompanied by MP and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, former MP Vivek and others. The speculations are rife that Etela will soon join BJP as he was sacked from the TRS cabinet under land grab allegations.