Two local men arrested for methamphetamine possession. Warrants for methamphetamine possession are being sought against a Culloden man and High Falls man after a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was stopped by deputy Larry Sullivan on I-75 S near the I-475 split for failing to maintain lane and missing a tag light around 4:36 a.m. on April 28. The driver was stuttering when he told Sullivan he didn’t have a license and appeared to be extremely nervous. He said he was on his way home to Culloden.