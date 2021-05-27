Leonardo DiCaprio’s $8.5 Million Bachelor Pad in New York’s “First Wellness Building” Is Up for Sale

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. “Leonardo DiCaprio Buys ‘Modern Family’ Star’s Stunning Home”. Leonardo DiCaprio has come a long way in 20 years. Leapfrogging from “Romper Room and Friends” to Hollywood A-Lister and, at the same time, acquiring a real estate portfolio that might make Ellen DeGeneres envious. Part of his collection: an L.A. home he bought in the 1990s from Madonna, a fabulous mid-century modern home in Palm Springs that was built for Dinah Shore he bought in 2014, and a $23 million Malibu home he grabbed in 2017. But all of his buys don’t stay in his portfolio - some are given as gifts to family members. In a very generous act, Leonardo recently purchased the Los Feliz home of “Modern Family” star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, for his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, for $7.1 million. A few years ago, he also purchased a Los Feliz home for his dad, George DiCaprio, for $4.9 million.