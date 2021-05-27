Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Leonardo DiCaprio’s $8.5 Million Bachelor Pad in New York’s “First Wellness Building” Is Up for Sale

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonardo DiCaprio’s former West Village bachelor pad is back on the market. But instead of the party-ready essentials you’d expect to find in the one-time home of Hollywood’s most eligible actor, it comes with a ton of luxe spa amenities as one of the apartments located in New York City’s first “wellness building.”

www.vanityfair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Bailey
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jeff Vinik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Bachelor Pad#Open Kitchen#Hollywood#Delos Living#The New York Post#Royal Watch#Luxe Spa Amenities#Sale#Green Delos#In Duct Aromatherapy#2 200 Square Foot Terrace#Essentials#Apartment Complex#Chef#Holistic Realty#Home#Kensington Palace#Siberian Oak#Perks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTimes Union

Celebrity Homes: Leonardo DiCaprio Buys 'Modern Family' Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Stunning Home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. “Leonardo DiCaprio Buys ‘Modern Family’ Star’s Stunning Home”. Leonardo DiCaprio has come a long way in 20 years. Leapfrogging from “Romper Room and Friends” to Hollywood A-Lister and, at the same time, acquiring a real estate portfolio that might make Ellen DeGeneres envious. Part of his collection: an L.A. home he bought in the 1990s from Madonna, a fabulous mid-century modern home in Palm Springs that was built for Dinah Shore he bought in 2014, and a $23 million Malibu home he grabbed in 2017. But all of his buys don’t stay in his portfolio - some are given as gifts to family members. In a very generous act, Leonardo recently purchased the Los Feliz home of “Modern Family” star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, for his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, for $7.1 million. A few years ago, he also purchased a Los Feliz home for his dad, George DiCaprio, for $4.9 million.
Celebritiesbrandygranatarealestate.com

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Real Estate Portfolio

Leonardo DiCaprio recently made headlines when he dropped $7.1 million on a Spanish Colonial in Loz Feliz previously owned by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (not to mention Robert Pattinson and Gwen Stefani before that). The notoriously private Oscar winner has long been a lover of beautiful properties: Since he shot to fame with 1993’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?, he’s bought and sold about a dozen homes, located everywhere from Palm Springs to Malibu to New York City to a private island in Belize.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's new $7.1m home he's never going to live in

When he's not on the red carpet or on-set starring in another hit moving, Leonardo DiCaprio has a whole portfolio of jaw-dropping homes to choose to relax in. The star has a vast LA home which he bought from Madonna, a chic pad in Palm Springs and a breathtaking Malibu residence, and he's just added one more to his collection – a charming Los Feliz house!
Real Estaterismedia.com

Great Spaces: Leonardo DiCaprio Buys $7.1 Million Los Feliz Home for His Mother

Leonardo DiCaprio, A-list star and household name, has built an impressive career since the 1990’s. In that time, he has also built an impressive real estate portfolio. Leo’s properties include an L.A. home that he purchased from Madonna in the 1990’s, a $23 million mansion he purchased just four years ago in Malibu, a sprawling mid-century modern home in Palm Springs that he bought in 2014, as well as a NYC apartment and an island in Belize.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Go Inside the $7.1 Million Home Leonardo DiCaprio Just Bought From Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Happy Mother's Day indeed. In mid-May, a few days after the holiday, Leonardo DiCaprio shelled out a cool $7.1 million for a more than 4,900-square-foot 1928 Spanish Colonial Los Angeles mansion that was previously owned by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, according to real estate records obtained by E! News. The home was a present for the Oscar winner's mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, The New York Post reported.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Launch Massive 'Rewild' Operation In The Galapagos

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is helping a massive $43 million initiative to “rewild” the struggling Galapagos Islands, which he describes as “one of the most irreplaceable” spots on the planet. The money will fund major projects over the next 10 years, including efforts to restore Floreana Island, home to 54 threatened...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Leo DiCaprio’s West Village wellness retreat can be yours for $8.5M

Leonardo DiCaprio’s former West Village bachelor pad is up for grabs for $8.5 million. The 3,673-square-foot, fourth-floor unit is in the Delos building, at 66 E. 11th St., which was marketed as the city’s first wellness building. All units come with vitamin C-infused showers, purified air and filtered water, in-duct...
CelebritiesInman.com

Leonardo DiCaprio buys $7.1M house for his mom

Leonardo DiCaprio has proven to be the ultimate mama’s boy. The iconic actor from “Titanic” and “Wolf of Wall Street” just shelled out $7.1 million to buy a Los Feliz mansion for his mother. The Spanish Colonial-style mansion that 46-year-old DiCaprio bought for his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, had belonged to...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Mads Mikkelsen says Leonardo DiCaprio remake of Another Round will be ‘interesting’

Mads Mikkelsen has responded to the news that Leonardo DiCaprio is leading a remake of his Danish film, Another Round. Also known as Druk, the Oscar-winning film received critical acclaim last year for its depiction of binge-drinking and midlife crises. The news that DiCaprio was planning to star in a Hollywood production of the film sparked mixed reactions from fans, although director Thomas Vinterburg told IndieWire that he was “full of hope and curiosity” about the project. Mikkelsen has since said that he understands the appeal of a remake and is open to it, as long as they understand...
Movieshanditv.com

Leonardo DiCaprio was originally cast as Mitch’s son on Baywatch

Many popular actors from the ’90s kicked off their careers through Baywatch. From background characters to the heroic lifeguards, the shores of Baywatch helped many actors get recognition on a global scale through the popular series. One such actor who was just beginning his career at an early age was...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Photo From New Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Goes Viral After He’s Called Unrecognizable

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reuniting for the first time since 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street for mega budget literary adaptation Killers of the Flower Moon, but it’s still the sixth of the legendary filmmaker’s last nine films to star the actor, even if he isn’t playing the lead role this time out, with Jesse Plemons headlining the ensemble instead.
InternetCharlotteObserver.com

Where’s Leo? Internet turns ‘unrecognizable’ DiCaprio photo into amusing meme

After decades of hit movies and multiple awards, Leonardo DiCaprio probably has one of the best-known faces in Hollywood. Tell that to the New York Post. On Monday, the publication tweeted out a story about the A-list actor with a photo of him from the set of his next film for director Martin Scorsese, calling DiCaprio "unrecognizable."
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Universal Hilariously Mocks Leonardo DiCaprio Meme on Twitter

If you have ever seen Universal’s Twitter account, whether it be for Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood, you know that the content they produce is always cheeky, and relevant to what is going on in mainstream media. We recently reported on how Universal Orlando called out a TikToker...
MoviesCNET

'Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable' in pic from Scorsese film: Uh, really?

The beauty (and pain) of the internet is that it will always call you out if you say anything it finds ridiculous. The New York Post is experiencing this torment firsthand after posting a tweet Monday that reads: "Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film," alongside an image of a guy who looks just like DiCaprio.