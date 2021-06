The Tokyo Olympics could be in jeopardy of being cancelled or postponed once again. The Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8 and partners include Toyota, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Visa, Samsung, GE and Panasonic. “The latest troubling sign for the Summer Games came Monday when the State Department advised US citizens against traveling to Japan because of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases,” reports CNN. Japan’s vaccine rollout has been slow compared with other places in Asia because of a shortage of medical professionals and a lack of syringes.