The Cotswolds Distillery also released its own single malt whisky in 2017 - so you can get your hands on a bottle now!. I don't drink a lot of gin but tried this at the distillery yesterday and loved it and bought a bottle The lavender is really evident on the nose and it has an excellent flavour either neat or mixed with the uniper evident but not dominant. The non-chill filtration means you get a light bloom in your drink with ice & tonic which is a nice twist. Wished I had waited to get home and order a botlle from MoM - £35 at this distillery! Only Jin Talog Bay leaf gin has beaten this for me.