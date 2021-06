Amid an acute shortage of vaccines, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the Centre to buy vaccines and distribute them to the state governments, and said this is not the time for blame game and petty politics. Noting that the national capital recorded around 900 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the chief minister stressed that if new infections continue to decline, more activities will be allowed to open up in the city. Kejriwal said the AAP government “just wants vaccines” for Delhi and sought to know where is the politicisation in that.