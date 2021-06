NEW DELHI: The third phase of testing of the Covid vaccine Corbevax, which costs Rs 500 for both doses, is in progress. Corbevax will be the cheapest vaccine in the country when approved for emergency use. — The vaccine is manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. The vaccine is not yet approved for emergency use as the third phase of testing is in progress. The central government has decided to procure 30 crore vaccines from Biological E once the testing is completed and approved.