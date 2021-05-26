Cancel
Celebrations

Celebrate Métis Fest June 26

By Admin2015
southpeacenews.com
 13 days ago

The rich history of Alberta’s Métis will be on full display June 26 when the third annual Métis Fest celebration takes place. Get ready for musical performances, door prizes, and Métis art!. Because of COVID restrictions, the event will be held virtually. Tune in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m....

