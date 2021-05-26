Celebrate Métis Fest June 26

37th Annual Tomato Fest – Saturday, June 12th happening in Jacksonville, TX. Jacksonville, Texas…. Jacksonville’s tastiest fruit.. the tomatoes will be the star in the upcoming 37th Annual Tomato Fest, Saturday, June 12th. The star of Tomato Fest, Jacksonville tomatoes will be ready for several competitions happening during the festival. One of the favorites is the Tomato Eating Contest, where celebrities will be eating as many tomatoes as they can in 3 minutes to beat 2019 champion Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis. Kiddos also have the opportunity to show their skills during the Tomato Eating, Tomato Peeling or Tomato Packing Contests. Local farmers will bring their biggest, prettiest and best tasting tomatoes for the Best Home Grown Tomato Contest. Oh the jars of salsa that will be entered in the Salsa Contest will be sweet to light you up HOT! Looking for local produce, Tomato Fest will have local farmers selling the best tasting tomatoes and other vegetables including onions, cucumbers, squash, zucchini and others vegetables.