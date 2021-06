CONYERS — A 23-acre tract of land on Bethel Road in Rockdale County has been acquired by Global Growers Network in Atlanta for creation of an organic farm operation. According to Global Growers Network, the farm will be home to 15 to 20 small farm operations led by growers from diverse cultures. The farm will model cooperative farming practices as a shared community farm that will grow fresh and culturally diverse foods from around the world. In addition, the site will feature spaces for community gatherings, farm events, pick your own fruit and vegetables and celebrations of local and global food culture.