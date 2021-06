The Dow and S&P 500 continued to churn just below their respective record highs today, with the former extending its midday losses to clock a 126-point drop. The Nasdaq was able to claw its way out of the red, however, settling with a modest win, as many Big-Tech names strengthened. This mostly muted trading action comes ahead of this Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading, which could sway future Federal Reserve inflation decisions. Meanwhile, a growing number of "meme" stocks remain squarely in the limelight, staging wild swings while the broader market remains relatively quiet.