WATCH: Streaker at Washington Nationals Game Shrewdly Hides From Security in Tube After Getting Wet During Rain Delay
Wednesday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds was suspended in the fourth inning thanks to a spell of rain that pounded the Northeast. But for any fan at Nationals Park that weathered the storm and stayed outside a bit longer, they were treated to a free show during the extended rain delay. The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott was at the game as a fan and tweeted a highlight video of the incident.www.mediaite.com