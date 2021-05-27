newsbreak-logo
WATCH: Streaker at Washington Nationals Game Shrewdly Hides From Security in Tube After Getting Wet During Rain Delay

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds was suspended in the fourth inning thanks to a spell of rain that pounded the Northeast. But for any fan at Nationals Park that weathered the storm and stayed outside a bit longer, they were treated to a free show during the extended rain delay. The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott was at the game as a fan and tweeted a highlight video of the incident.

