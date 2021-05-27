Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : takes the lead in Italian asset management in April

marketscreener.com
 9 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - Italy's largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo in April surpassed Assicurazioni Generali as the country's biggest asset manager, monthly data by industry lobby Assogestioni showed on Thursday. Intesa recorded 655.6 million euros ($799 million) in net inflows last month, bringing its assets under management (AUM) to 521.7 billion...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Italy#Assets Under Management#Asset Manager#Bank#Italian#Reuters#Aum#Net Inflows#Market Share#April#Monthly Data#Reporting#Editing#Lead#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Generali fires low first shot for asset manager

Assicurazioni Generali’s (GASI.MI) lowball first shot at a Dutch asset manager looks likely to miss. The 27 billion euro Italian insurer submitted a non-binding offer for NN Group’s (NN.AS) asset management business, known as NN Investment Partners, at around 1.5 billion euros . Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) also put in an offer on Thursday, according to Reuters .
Businessinvesting.com

Credit Suisse rejigs European equity capital markets team

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) has reshuffled its equity capital markets team in Europe, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, after losing one of its top bankers in that sector to rival Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn). Felipe Portillo has been appointed Head of Risk in the Europe, Middle...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Growth Management: A New Asset at Airmedic

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, June 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Airmedic's CEO, Sophie Larochelle, is proud to announce the arrival of Sam Cimone within Airmedic's family as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Cimone will be involved in growth management and will be responsible for increasing the company's leadership in the aerial medical care community.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

EU Set to Launch Infringement Procedure Over Italian Media Law - Paper

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to launch an infringement procedure against Italy over a media law potentially curbing Vivendi's interests in the country, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Friday. The Commission in December raised questions over the validity of the law approved by Rome in November which...
Businessmymixfm.com

Private equity firm KKR buys stake in French group Cegid

PARIS (Reuters) – Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy a minority stake in French software and computing services company Cegid, the companies said on Thursday. Investment firm Silver Lake will remain as Cegid’s majority shareholder. ($1 = 0.8203 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Online and Mobile Banking Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Credit Agricole, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase

Latest released the research study on Global Online and Mobile Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online and Mobile Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online and Mobile Banking. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The American Express Company (United States),Bank of America Corporation (United States),BNP Paribas S.A. (France),Citigroup Inc. (United States),JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States),Credit Agricole Group (France),HSBC Holdings plc (United Kingdom),Wells Fargo & Company (United States),Navy Federal Credit Union (United States).
Stockskfgo.com

European stock traders place their blockbuster bets in the dark

LONDON (Reuters) – Think of an exclusive poker game where the minimum bet is close to $1 million. The stock-trading version, “dark pools” that host blockbuster trades, are pulling in major money in Europe. Their rise has been swift. On June 24, 2016 – the day after the Brexit vote...
Businesspower-technology.com

RES acquires asset management activities of DNV

Renewable energy company RES has acquired a portion of the asset management activities of DNV across 412MW of wind farms operational in the UK and Ireland. Assets that are part of the deal are owned by various clients, including CGN Europe and Cubico Sustainable Investments. DNV Renewables Operations director Keir...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Spain’s Largest Asset Managers Still Reluctant to Invest in Cryptocurrencies – News Bitcoin News

The biggest Spanish asset managers are still not convinced of cryptocurrencies as an asset class, and therefore have no plans to invest in the space yet. The declarations of several spokespeople linked to these companies state that, while there is a significant opportunity in the nascent cryptocurrency sector, it is still too young and volatile to put significant investments behind it.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Onramp Invest debuts crypto asset management for RIAs

Onramp Invest emerges from beta mode amid a rapidly evolving crypto marketplace that historically kept financial advisers on the sidelines. Onramp Invest made its official debut Tuesday, rolling out its highly anticipated cryptocurrency asset management platform for registered investment advisers to access and manage assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum for investors.
Businessalpha-week.com

Edelweiss Wealth Management Appoints A.V Srikanth As Head, External Asset Managers

Indian wealth management firm Edelweiss Wealth Management has appointed A.V Srikanth as Head, External Asset Managers. He will be responsible for building and deepening relationships with external stakeholders including partners, financial intermediaries, and institutions. Nitin Jain, CEO, Edelweiss Wealth Management said: “We are happy to have Srikanth strengthen our leadership...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Euro Zone Retail Sales Fall More Than Expected in April

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales fell more than expected in April, dragged down by a decline in sales of non-food products, but were still much higher than 12 months earlier when most countries were under strict pandemic lockdowns, data showed on Friday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat...
MarketsTimes Union

Sustainable Asset Manager Ethic Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets

Milestone reflects appetite for personalized, impact-driven investment solutions. Ethic Inc. (“Ethic”), the tech-driven asset management platform that powers personalization for advisors, today announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in assets. This past year, the firm has more than doubled the number of portfolios managed. Ethic, now among the largest...
Softwaresmarteranalyst.com

KKR to Acquire Minority Stake in Cegid for €5.5B

Global investment firm KKR & Co. (KKR) has agreed to acquire a minority stake in business management software solutions provider Cegid at an enterprise value of €5.5 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q3. France-based Cegid provides functional as well as vertical cloud-based solutions to...
Marketskalkinemedia.com

UK service sector reported decent growth in May 2021

US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded on a mixed note - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 8.62 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 4,199.50, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged by 44.51 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 34,644.89, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded lower at 13,635.49, down by 120.84 points or 0.88 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 11:50 AM ET).