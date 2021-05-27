Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

Swap Shop 5/27/21

 9 days ago

For Sale: – sit down model galaga style arcade game – 1 $150, 1 $100 – 719-342-5923 (in McPherson) new in the box never used HOMERIGHT PRO 5.5 Medium Duty Paint. Sprayer to sell. This was purchased at Westlake Hardware. We did not use. it for the project we thought...

Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

1386 12th Ave McPherson

Price: $175,000 | Bedrooms: 3 | Baths: 1 | 1,480 sq ft. Front row seating for gorgeous Kansas sunsets can be yours, but only if you act quickly. Nestled on the West edge of McPherson on 1 3/4 acres this one owner ranch style home is calling you. The outside is designed for ACTIVITY with its fenced pen (perfect for 4H projects: bucket calves, goats, a pony…), 2 level wood deck, patio, small fish pond, deck & power for your above ground pool…so much FUN! Inside the house you’ll still be able to see those sunsets through the wall of windows in the living room. The kitchen is packed full of cabinetry and a breakfast bar that flows into the dining area with built-in hutch. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room (with access to the back yard) and roughed in 3/4 bath. Unfinished basement is sound and an open slate, ready to accommodate your needs. A new roof is included in the pricing, and there is plenty of updates to do, but the payoff will be worth it. Properties like these don’t come available often, so make your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented to the Seller on Tuesday at 5:30.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Still some seats available for Chamber breakfast

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Reno County Chamber of Commerce still has some seats available for Wednesday’s monthly breakfast. The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Sand Hills Center at 4601 N. Plum and has limited seating. This month's event is sponsored by Collins Bus Corporation. Members will have...
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Heart of Kansas Quilt Guild to meet May 24

The Heart of Kansas Quilt Guild will meet at Delos V. Smith Senior Center, 101 West 1st, Hutchinson, for their monthly meeting on Monday, May 24. Coffee and fellowship is at 9 a.m. and the business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. The program will be show and share of...
Mcpherson County, KSmidkansasonline.com

2260 12th Avenue Lindsborg

Awesome opportunity for you to rebuild this expansive ranch style home your way… yes, I said rebuild. Dwelling incurred water damage while roof was being replaced, has been cleaned up and mitigated professionally (clean air sample test available). Structure is solid, framing sound, mechanicals are visible and await your inspection. The floor plan is fantastic with 3 bedrooms and full bath on the West end of the house; owners’ suite with huge bath, walk-in closet and storm shelter on the East end; with open kitchen/dining/living room centrally located. Upstairs has so much potential as either 1 large room for recreation, or maybe you finish off a portion to add an additional bedroom since there is already a full bath on this level. Beautiful setting in the rolling hills of the Smoky. Schedule your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented at noon on 05/19/2021.
Hutchinson, KSKWCH.com

Dillons celebrates 100 years of serving Kansans

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Happy birthday, Dillons!. The Hutchinson headquartered grocery store celebrated its centennial on May 13 - that’s 100 years of service. The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce shared photos from its archives on Facebook. They included a store’s grand opening at the 13th and Main in 1941, and a picture of a store manager in Hutchinson helping a customer on an original checkout stand in 1948.
Hutchinson, KSHutch Post

Two new beavers born at the Hutchinson Zoo

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Zoo has two new additions to its family of furry creatures. One of the zoo’s beavers, Nora, had two kits. The pair was born April 24. The beavers are being attended to each day to make sure they are healthy. The pair will likely stay...
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Food trucks, cars and live music downtown this Friday

Staff Reports McPHERSON—To help take the sting away from the cancelled All Schools Day activities, live music, food trucks and a Main Street drag are planned for this Friday, May 14, in downtown McPherson. Organizer Scott Becker said activities will kick off at 5 p.m., with Old Farts Drag Main. Food trucks will also […]
Hutchinson, KSwichitabyeb.com

Family Fun Series: The Cosmosphere

As a local Independent Insurance Agent, TJ seeks to find the best deal for clients by providing great coverage at highly competitive rates specializing in auto, home, business, and life insurance. For more, you can also check out his Facebook or Instagram page. Looking for something different to do with...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Zoo kicks off Family Night tonight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Zoo is kicking off a summer of activities tonight with its new Family Zoo Nights. This event will happen four times over the summer and will offer animal encounters, a variety of food trucks, and gift shop specials each night. Friday night's event will also offer a couple of special additions to the zoo family.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Throwback Thursday: Family-owned businesses since 1920

Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northwest corner of West Second Avenue and North Washington streets. In 1920, Albert Kirk, who owned the Hutchinson Motor Car Co. built a three-story building but leased it to James Davis and Louie Child to open the Davis-Child Ford dealership. Davis-Child...
Reno County, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Trucks, Taps & Tunes changing location

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County announced a location change for Trucks, Taps & Tunes scheduled for Saturday. The event will be divided into two locations. Get full information in the post below.
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

McPherson Museum

Law Enforcement Pop-up Exhibit- 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Avenue. A glimpse into the past of Law Enforcement. County’s Sheriff Montagne will have on display his personal collection of Law Enforcement items dating back to 1860 and will be on hand to answer questions! Part of National Law Enforcement Week. Free admission to Museum.... “Ride into History Camp”- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each day at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Presented by the Quivira Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Learn to be a historical performer! The camp is open to anyone in 4th grade or older. Friday evening performance open to the public. Registration is required. Class sized limited. Registration forms are available at the Museum or you can go online to https://www.mcphersonmuseum.com/events/ride-into-history-camp.... “Ride into History Camp”- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each day at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Presented by the Quivira Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Learn to be a historical performer! The camp is open to anyone in 4th grade or older. Friday evening performance open to the public. Registration is required. Class sized limited. Registration forms are available at the Museum or you can go online to https://www.mcphersonmuseum.com/events/ride-into-history-camp.... “Ride into History Camp”- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each day at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Presented by the Quivira Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Learn to be a historical performer! The camp is open to anyone in 4th grade or older. Friday evening performance open to the public. Registration is required. Class sized limited. Registration forms are available at the Museum or you can go online to https://www.mcphersonmuseum.com/events/ride-into-history-camp.... “Ride into History Camp”- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each day at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Presented by the Quivira Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Learn to be a historical performer! The camp is open to anyone in 4th grade or older. Friday evening performance open to the public. Registration is required. Class sized limited. Registration forms are available at the Museum or you can go online to https://www.mcphersonmuseum.com/events/ride-into-history-camp.... “Ride into History Camp”- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each day at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas Ave. Presented by the Quivira Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Learn to be a historical performer! The camp is open to anyone in 4th grade or older. Friday evening performance open to the public. Registration is required. Class sized limited. Registration forms are available at the Museum or you can go online to https://www.mcphersonmuseum.com/events/ride-into-history-camp....
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Building wall collapses in McPherson downtown

McPHERSON—A section of the Sounds Great music building on 123 N. Main Street collapsed Tuesday morning, creating a dramatic display and plenty of commotion in the McPherson downtown. The west wall of the apartment building above the store collapsed, leaving a gaping hole in its place. No person was injured, though the McPherson […]
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Randall: Playful Pieces exhibition and Third Thursday's upcoming Arts & Eats

The Hutchinson Art Center is currently displaying hand-selected works from their permanent collection that celebrate whimsy and color. With artists such as Vickie Hoskins and Kathleen Kuchar, the spirit of creative play is fully expressed. Bright palettes and themes are present in the exhibit. The Hutchinson Art Center’s permanent collection...
Hutch Post

Chamber breakfast May 19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Reno County Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly breakfast Wednesday, May 19 at 8 a.m. at the Sand Hills Center at 4601 N. Plum. This month's event is sponsored by Collins Bus Corporation. Members will have the chance to hear from Reno County legislators as they provide a recap of the 2021 Legislative Session.
Inman, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Inman industrial arts students compete/learn at fair

Bill Bush INMAN—Several students from Inman attended the Heart of America Industrial Arts Fair held in Sedgwick on May 5. Six schools from the league—Sedgwick, Remington, Inman, Ell-Saline, Sterling and Marion—participated in the event. Students brought and entered projects they created. Then, while judges evaluated the projects, students rotated among four 25-minute workshops, […]
Reno County, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Trucks, Taps and Tunes event coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Trucks, Taps and Tunes, an event that Hospice and Homecare of Reno County hopes to make an annual tradition will have its first edition on Saturday. "It's got lots of fun activities," said Tara Dahlstrom with Hospice and Homecare of Reno County. "It's a family friendly event. We're going to have live bands all day, food and drink trucks there, there's going to be a cornhole tournament, a craft brewery tasting, inflatables, yard games, there's so much to do and it's going to be a great time."
Reno County, KSHutchinson News

Trucks, Taps & Tunes set for May 15 at Carey Park

Music, food and activities await at Hutchinson’s brand new event, Trucks, Taps & Tunes, on May 15. The all-ages community celebration, sponsored by Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County, will be hosted at Carey Park in South Hutchinson from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tara Dahlstrom, Business and Ancillary Services Director for...