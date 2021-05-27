Alerus Financial : adds Jack Tannahill as Financial Guide

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA (May 27, 2021) - Alerus is pleased to announce the addition of Jack Tannahill as a financial guide. In this role, Tannahill is responsible for assisting clients in identifying their specific financial needs and providing comprehensive advice to help them achieve their financial wellness goals. He works closely with experts across Alerus to ensure every client has access to its full suite of diversified services to meet their needs.