Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

Alerus Financial : adds Jack Tannahill as Financial Guide

marketscreener.com
 9 days ago

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA (May 27, 2021) - Alerus is pleased to announce the addition of Jack Tannahill as a financial guide. In this role, Tannahill is responsible for assisting clients in identifying their specific financial needs and providing comprehensive advice to help them achieve their financial wellness goals. He works closely with experts across Alerus to ensure every client has access to its full suite of diversified services to meet their needs.

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversified Financial#Minneapolis#Financial Management#Business Management#Financial Services#Financial Guide#Mi#Nd#Alerus Financial Banking#Financial Solutions#N A#Mortgage#Wealth Management Offices#Client#Comprehensive Advice#Diversified Services#Downtown Grand Forks#Company#St Paul#Administration Offices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Politicsagupdate.com

North Dakota CattleWomen to celebrate 70th anniversary

The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites. “We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry...
Cavalier, NDGrand Forks Herald

Cavalier resident starts land improvement business

A Cavalier resident has launched a land improvement company, and is looking to leave his mark on the Red River Valley. Brady Laxdal, a teacher and athletic coach, has begun work with his company Dakota Land Works, LLC, near Cavalier, N.D. Laxdal started the company with his wife Kristen, after having worked with the nonprofit business mentorship group SCORE, in Grand Forks. The company offers a number of improvement services from land clearing, to soil conditioning.
Grafton, NDPosted by
Grafton Updates

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Grafton

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Grafton: 1. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 2. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 3. Long Haul Open Deck Truck Driver; 4. Composite Repairs Specialist; 5. Electronics Delivery Helper; 6. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,012 per week; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Administrative - $2,635 per week; 9. Registered Nurse - ONC - 13 Week Contract ($1970/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay;
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July

Longtime North Dakota Game & Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand is retiring, effective July 31. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Steinwand's retirement in a statement Monday. “Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” the governor said in the statement.
Bismarck, NDmidfloridanewspapers.com

Longtime North Dakota Game and Fish director stepping down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Terry Steinwand took over leadership of the agency when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2006. He began his career with Game and Fish in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Evolve Grand Forks' Support Small-Love Local program boosts local businesses

A campaign encouraging people to support local businesses is having an impact on participating Grand Forks establishments. The Support Small-Love Local program, led by Evolve Grand Forks, got off the ground in March with an awareness campaign and call to support local businesses. The campaign includes a gift card program that gives shoppers extra money at some stores, and sales and use of the cards has increased since the program’s inception.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Adam Kurtz promoted to community editor at Grand Forks Herald

A Grand Forks native who returned to the community two years ago has been promoted at his hometown newspaper. Adam Kurtz, who has been a reporter focusing on business since coming to the Grand Forks Herald in 2019, now will be the Herald's community editor. The community editor is a...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Grand Forks, NDMinneapolis Star Tribune

UND rock library looks to preserve core of energy industry

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A few hours' drive from the Bakken oil fields lies a treasure trove for geologists: rock from nearly every oil well ever drilled in North Dakota, under one roof. The rock is tucked neatly into cardboard boxes stacked on numerous warehouse storage shelves in the Wilson...
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Herald's Wedding Guide: Ralph Engelstad Arena and Naastad Acres distinguish themselves as wedding venues

The uniqueness of Ralph Engelstad Arena and Naastad Acres makes the two wedding venues stand out in a crowd. The Ralph Engelstad Arena – “the Ralph,” as it's commonly called – is located on the UND campus in Grand Forks. It features an elegant setting complete with granite floors, brick pillars and chandeliers. Couples also can be married at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, adjacent to the hockey arena.
Bismarck, NDINFORUM

Photographer looks at the landscape in new exhibit at North Dakota Capitol

BISMARCK — When one looks at a Tim Lamey photograph, it’s more than just a picturesque landscape staring back with unending beauty. The story behind Lamey’s body of work, from formative works to more recent projects like “Here Is Your Country,” which is now on display on the observatory floor of the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck, reaches into the depths of nature’s bounty and poses questions of conservation.
GardeningTimes-Online

Dakota Gardener: Tomato Varieties for North Dakota

Look for varieties that ripen early, resist diseases and produce good yields of delicious fruits. Of course, you do! It’s the favorite vegetable grown by gardeners. Thousands of gardeners in North Dakota will go to their garden centers during the next two weeks to buy their tomato plants for this summer.
TravelPosted by
Only In North Dakota

Experience North Dakota’s Largest Lake With A Trip To Graham Island, Accessible Via A Single Road

What better way to spend a beautiful day than lounging on an island beach? You may be wondering how on earth that’s possible in the most landlocked place on the North American continent. Yes, really – North Dakota has the geographical center of the entire continent, you literally can’t get further from the coast than […] The post Experience North Dakota’s Largest Lake With A Trip To Graham Island, Accessible Via A Single Road appeared first on Only In Your State.
Real EstatePosted by
Hot 97-5

These Are North Dakota’s 10 Least Expensive Cities To Live In

According to the website Niche, these are North Dakota's 10 least expensive cities to live in. Before we get to that, here's how they determined their data. It's based on the cheapest places to live in America relative to income. Ranking of cost of living by city based on the consumer price index and access to affordable housing using data from the U.S. Census and BLS.