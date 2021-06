My Hero Academia is teasing Izuku Midoriya's Blackwhip comeback with the promo for Season 5's next big episode! The anime has been making its way through the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and while it seemed like the exercise was going to end without any major events, it all changed once Izuku himself got into the battle. Following up on the massive One For All tease towards the beginning of the season, the newest episode revealed that Izuku had another quirk inside of One For All as it began to go out of control.