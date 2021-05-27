Is Deadpool Marvel or DC?
Since the release of the first Deadpool film in 2016, It didn’t take long for Deadpool to become one of the publics’ favorite Marvel characters. As the first R-rated Marvel film, the producers at Fox were nervous about how well the film would be received among critics. However, the film ended up being the most successful superhero film from 20th Century Fox, beating all X-Men films and it is still the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time (beaten only by Deadpool 2 and Joker).epicstream.com