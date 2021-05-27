Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellsboro, PA

C&N Partners with the ABA to Deliver Safe Banking for Seniors

thehomepagenetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLSBORO, PA – C&N is partnering with the American Bankers Association Foundation’s Safe Banking for Seniors campaign in a nationwide effort to help older customers and their financial caregivers understand the risks of fraud and financial abuse and how to protect themselves and their loved ones. Throughout the month of May, which is Older Americans Month, C&N will share articles and tips to help eliminate the almost $2.9 billion that older Americans lose each year to fraud.

www.thehomepagenetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellsboro, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mckean, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Tioga, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Aba#Financial Abuse#Investment Banking#Commercial Banking#Financial Advice#American Banking#Interest Income#C N Partners#Aba#Americans#Poa#Authority#Veterans Affairs#Company#Cznc#Complete Banking#Financial Ability#Social Security Benefits#Limited Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Economyappraisalbuzz.com

loanDepot Partners With Farm Bureau Bank

Latest venture will allow loanDepot to reach rural Americans nationwide to offer home purchase and refi options. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No Comments. This new year...
Personal FinanceBlack Hills Pioneer

Avoid ‘emergency room’ financial planning

OPINION — “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Most of us are familiar with this tidbit of immense wisdom. That doesn’t necessarily mean we follow it when it comes to either our physical or our financial health. According to a Modern Healthcare article, 60% of visits...
Personal Financeetftrends.com

5 Simple Tips for a Retirement Income Plan

Like a lot of people my age, I find myself thinking more and more often about retirement these days. For me, the key to being ready is having a solid retirement income plan. I wanted to share five simple things that help me feel prepared. I think they can help anyone feel better about their retirement plans.
Small BusinessAmerican Banker

Allied, Tyfone partner to deliver faster bill payments for small banks, businesses

Allied Payment Network is linking its real-time digital payment solutions to the digital banking platform of Tyfone for community banks and small businesses. Consumers and small businesses using Tyfone's digital banking service can move funds immediately through Allied's one-click bill payment, a real-time movement of funds from a bank account to a biller or individual.
Personal FinanceCape Gazette

Minority mortgage bankers group partners with Fulton Bank

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America announced a partnership with Fulton Bank, an important lending sponsor in NAMMBA’s effort to affect positive change in meeting the housing needs of underserved communities and developing a more diverse mortgage workforce. “Fulton Bank is stepping up their commitment to workplace...
Personal Financebankingexchange.com

Addressing the Unbanked: ABA Hails ‘Bank On’ Success

More projects such as the ‘Bank On’ initiative need to be enacted if the US is to successfully address its seven million unbanked households, according to the American Bankers Association (ABA). While the seven million figure is the lowest level since 2009, trade groups and regulators have made a concerted...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Agora Services, i2c Partner On Digital Banking For CUs, Community Banks

Challenger bank Agora Services has partnered with digital payment and online banking company i2c Inc. to “provide modern digital first issuing and processing” for credit unions and community banks. “Challenger banks are encroaching on community banks and credit unions by providing a digitally native user experience that meets the needs...
Personal Financeaba.com

New ABA Report Examines Americans’ Access to Banking Services

An estimated 124.2 million households were considered “banked” in 2019, with at least one member having a checking or savings account, according to FDIC figures that were highlighted in a new report from the American Bankers Association today on access to the banking system. Banking services are widely available to Americans, the report found, with the average person living within commuting distance of 25 branch locations.
BusinessCape Gazette

WSFS Bank promotes six to senior VPs

WSFS Bank announced the promotion of six associates from business lines across the organization to senior vice president. They are: Pamela Peters Arms, relationship manager; Douglas Blackman, senior credit officer; Dennis Moyer, senior credit officer; Randy Nachman, director of mortgage operations; Scott Swingle, team lead, business banking; and Terence Young, enterprise risk manager.
Kilmarnock, VAnewsontheneck.com

AWL partners with Healthy Harvest Food Bank

The Animal Welfare League (AWL) of the Northern Neck is excited to announce the launch of a new AWL community service, FEED ME, TOO! AWL has a history of feeding local dogs and cats and continues to supply monthly supplemental pet food during AWL thrift shop hours at 75 South Main Street, Kilmarnock, Virginia. Over 100 families participate in this service. Eligibility only requires residency within the 4 counties of the Northern Neck (Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland), encompassing 744 square land miles. However, recent events have emboldened the mission.
Personal FinancePosted by
Vail Daily

Financial Focus: Financial tips for the self-employed

Being self-employed has some benefits: You get to choose your own hours, you don’t have to count “vacation days” and you’ll never worry about getting downsized. On the other hand, you’re truly on your own — there’s no employer-sponsored retirement plan and no benefits package. So, if you’ve recently started a business or become a “gig worker,” possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what can you do to get on the road to financial security?
Personal Financewaltonsun.com

JUST PLAIN TALK: What's new with Social Security, benefits and statements

The Social Security Administration, with little fanfare, recently updated its annual benefit statement. In a move designed to reduce costs, Social Security only mails statements to those over age 60 who haven't signed up for electronic access. So I jumped online, hoping to see the setup, but my 2020 benefit statement was in the old format.
Wayne, WVHerald-Dispatch

Food bank opens commodity applications to seniors

HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank has received a caseload expansion of 2,500 to their Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program in addition to their current caseload of 2,983, and is opening up registration for the program to all of the food bank’s West Virginia service area counties: Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties.
Indianapolis, INindymidtownmagazine.com

Making Midtown Safe for Seniors

After years of stagnation, many Midtown neighborhoods are celebrating increased residential property values, but long-time residents on fixed incomes may find themselves being priced out of their homes by rising property taxes. Mandla Moyo, director of community engagement for AARP Indiana, says his organization wants people to age in place,...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

FinTech Partners Ease Banks Into Blockchain

Bank-FinTech partnerships can provide valuable guidance and technology for financial institutions to modernize and even dip their toes into emerging tools like blockchain. This week’s roundup finds fresh support for collaboration to boost open banking adoption. Customers Bank Embraces Blockchain With Tassat. With a focus on B2B payments digitization and...