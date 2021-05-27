C&N Partners with the ABA to Deliver Safe Banking for Seniors
WELLSBORO, PA – C&N is partnering with the American Bankers Association Foundation’s Safe Banking for Seniors campaign in a nationwide effort to help older customers and their financial caregivers understand the risks of fraud and financial abuse and how to protect themselves and their loved ones. Throughout the month of May, which is Older Americans Month, C&N will share articles and tips to help eliminate the almost $2.9 billion that older Americans lose each year to fraud.www.thehomepagenetwork.com