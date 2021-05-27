Cancel
South Florida by the numbers: The mainstreaming of cryptocurrency

By Master Brokers Forum
Cover picture for the article“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics. While the vast majority of people are still not 100 percent sure what it is or how it works, cryptocurrency has quickly grown from a curiosity to a major player in Miami business and real estate. (In fact, the massive Bitcoin 2021 conference was moved from California to Miami this year, to be held June 4-5 in Wynwood.) As the region’s relationship with technology and innovation evolves at lightning speed, so too does mainstream acceptance of this digital currency, unbound by banks or governments, despite its dramatic ups and downs in the market. How did “crypto” creep onto our shores and into the big leagues? We explore it in this edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”

