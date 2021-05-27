Baseball. A Cuban soldier abandoned his delegation when he arrived in the United States. Sports
Caesar Prieto, considered one of the best players in the sport of Cuban baseball, left his country’s delegation on Wednesday just hours after arriving in the United States, where the team is aiming for Olympic qualification. “Athlete Caesar Prieto Echeverria has left our delegation to take part in the pre – Olympic Games in Florida, USA.”, The Cuban Baseball Federation, said in a statement issued by JIT, the press organization of the Cuban Sports Institute (Inder).www.awanireview.com