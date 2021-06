Do I need an outdoor movie theater? No. But am I going to obsess over it until I figure out how to make one? And will I be taking you along for the ride? Yes!. I have high hopes for this project. I anticipate big family movie nights with popcorn, huge smiles, wine, kids running around—all that stuff. If I can pull it off it’ll be great, but now that I’m in the middle of it, I’ve encountered the following issues: