Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, Olympus Technical Services, Inc. will begin work to remove an underground storage tank (UST) located at 343 S. Main Street, Kalispell. To complete the work, the west bound lane of 4th Street East will be closed from the intersection of 1st Avenue East to South Main Street for the week of May 17th. On Thursday, May 20, the entire road will be closed from 1st Avenue East to S. Main St to remove the tank. The lane closure will likely be in place again the week of May 31. Modifications to the schedule will be distributed as they arise. For questions, contact Olympus Technical Services at 406-443-3087 or (520) 591-4707.