Foxing announce new LP ‘Draw Down The Moon,’ share “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice”

Pre-order an exclusive ultra clear vinyl variant of At The Gates' upcoming album, limited to 300 copies. Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Nightmare of Being (which you can pre-order on limited clear vinyl in our store), "The Paradox." Like lead single "Spectre of Extinction," the new song reminds you that reunion-era ATG are just as great as '90s ATG. Their highly influential mix of melody and extremity sounds as timeless as ever, and they still sound as inspired now as they did 25 years ago.