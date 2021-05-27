Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Foxing announce new LP ‘Draw Down The Moon,’ share “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice”

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-order our exclusive orange/purple/green swirl vinyl variant of Foxing's anticipated new album here. Foxing recently released two very good, very different songs -- the sprawling, proggy "Speak With The Dead" and the bouncy, glitchy synthpop of "Go Down Together" -- and now they've finally announced their highly anticipated fourth album. It's called Draw Down The Moon, and it arrives August 6 via the band's own label, Grand Paradise (in partnership with Hopeless Records). The band's own Eric Hudson produced the record, John Congleton mixed it, and members of Manchester Orchestra contributed to the production process as well.

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Hull
Person
Conor Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxing#Lightning Strikes#Full Moon#Pre Order#Hopeless Records#Manchester Orchestra#Bv#Bialystok#Glitchy Synthpop#Pre Order#Grand Paradise#Conor Kind#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
MusicSpin

Modest Mouse Share ‘Leave A Light On’ off Upcoming The Golden Casket LP

“Leave A Light On,” from Modest Mouse’s upcoming album, The Golden Casket, has landed. It is the second single from Modest Mouse’s anticipated seventh studio album. It follows a new wave tune “We Are Between,” which came out earlier this month. “The song finds [singer Issac] Brock navigating the existential threat of losing our humanity — and the interconnectedness that come with it – amidst a constant societal barrage of physical and digital materialism.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Exclusive pre-order: Foxing’s new LP ‘Draw Down The Moon’ on beautiful swirl vinyl! (limited to 200)

Pre-order our exclusive orange/purple/green swirl vinyl variant of Foxing's anticipated new album here. Foxing just finally announced their highly anticipated fourth album, Draw Down The Moon (and released its third single), and we're now thrilled to reveal that we're partnering with the band on an exclusive, very awesome-looking orange/purple/green swirl vinyl variant of Draw Down The Moon, which is limited to just 200 copies. Pre-order yours from the BV store while they last. They look like this:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

AFI share new ballad off upcoming LP ‘Bodies’

AFI have shared another single off their upcoming album Bodies, which arrives June 11 via Rise (pre-order it on tri-color vinyl). Guitarist Jade Puget says new single "Tied To A Tree" is "not only my favorite song on the record, but an exemplification of the evolution of the band," and it's a haunting, melancholic song that finds them exploring their ballad side. If you like "The Leaving Song," you'll like this. Listen and watch the visualizer below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Lightning Bug Share New Single “Song of the Bell”

Brooklyn-based shoegaze band Lightning Bug are releasing a new album, A Color of the Sky, on June 25 via Fat Possum (their first for the label). Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Song of the Bell,” via a lyric video for the song. Listen below. Lightning Bug frontwoman...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

King Woman releasing new album ‘Celestial Blues’ (exclusive ltd silver vinyl pre-order & new song)

Pre-order our exclusive silver vinyl variant of the new King Woman album, limited to 200. King Woman, one of the multiple projects of Kris Esfandiari (Miserable, Sugar High, NGHTCRWLR), will release her anticipated sophomore album Celestial Blues on July 30 via Relapse, and we've teamed up with her on an exclusive silver vinyl variant, limited to just 200 copies, available to pre-order from our store now.
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Foxing Announce New Album, Share New Song: Listen

St. Louis–based group Foxing have announced their next album: Draw Down the Moon arrives August 6 via the band’s own label Grand Paradise. Today, they have shared the LP’s latest single “Where the Lightning Strikes Twice.” Check it out below and scroll down for the album art and tracklist. Draw...
MusicNME

Samia announces new EP ‘Scout’ and shares lead single

Less than a year after releasing her debut album ‘The Baby’, Samia has announced she’ll release a new EP, ‘Scout’, next month. Set for digital release on July 23, the New York singer-songwriter describes her forthcoming, four-song EP as a companion to her debut record. “It feels like a part...
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Exclusive Album Stream: Lycanthro – ‘Mark of the Wolf’

Canadian heavy metallers Lycanthro are gearing up for their new album, Mark of The Wolf, out Friday (4th) via Alone Records. The follow-up to their 2018 EP, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, incorporates more European and US power metal styles with heavy influences from bands such as Helloween, Judas Priest, and Manowar. Their upcoming effort was recorded at Wolf Lake Studios in Lac-des-Loups, Quebec, and the mastering was done by Jack Kosto (Seven Spires). Today (2nd), the group has teamed up with Metal Insider for an exclusive early record stream.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Daughters’ Alexis Marshall announces debut solo album, shares new song

Last summer, Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall released the standalone solo single "Nature In Three Movements," which was from the sessions of his not-yet-announced debut solo album. We've been anticipating the album ever since, and now it's finally been announced. It's called HOUSE OF LULL . HOUSE OF WHEN, and it's due July 23 via Sargent House. The album was produced by Seth Manchester and it features Alexis' Daughters bandmate Jon Syverson, along with Linga Ignota and Evan Patterson (Jaye Jayle, Young Widows).
MusicThe FADER

Cafuné announce debut album, share new single

After years spent honing their own brand of delicate, dazed indie-pop, Cafuné — the NYC-based duo of Sedona Schat and Noah Yoo — are finally releasing their debut album. Written over several years but completed over the course of the pandemic, Running features two previously-released tracks — “Want Me Out” and “Tek It” — as well as “High”, released today. Diaphanous but clear-eyed in its intentions, “High” grapples with depression from, Schat says, “a place of zen-like acceptance”. It's a carefully and finely composed new piece of Running, one that hints at the evolution evident across the album. Listen to "High" above.
Musicmetalinjection

PERIPHERY's Misha "Bulb" Mansoor Drops Dreamy New Single "Echo Teuffel"

Misha Mansoor, guitarist of Periphery and solo artist known as Bulb, will release his first solo album Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious on July 16. You can now streaming the clean, dreamy new single "Echo Teuffel" below, whose metric modulation toward the middle might really throw you for a loop!. "I...
MusicStereogum

Foxing – “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice”

Fifth wave emo heroes Foxing are back with a new album, Draw Down The Moon, out this summer, and a new single is out today. “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice” is a synthy, upbeat anthem with a lot of fun guitar work and intense lyricism: “I wanna go where the lightning strikes twice,” they repeat so many times that the words seem to change in meaning with each proclamation.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Sleater-Kinney share new song “High In The Grass,” discuss new LP in a new interview

Sleater-Kinney have shared the second single off Path of Wellness, the first album they made since the departure of drummer Janet Weiss (pre-order it on black opaque vinyl in our shop). The new song is called "High In The Grass" and it's a little denser and heavier and louder than the first single. It's also unmistakably a Sleater-Kinney song, with no lack of the band's trademark riffage and hooks. Watch the Kelly Sears-directed video below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

At The Gates share video for new song “The Paradox” off upcoming LP

Pre-order an exclusive ultra clear vinyl variant of At The Gates' upcoming album, limited to 300 copies. Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Nightmare of Being (which you can pre-order on limited clear vinyl in our store), "The Paradox." Like lead single "Spectre of Extinction," the new song reminds you that reunion-era ATG are just as great as '90s ATG. Their highly influential mix of melody and extremity sounds as timeless as ever, and they still sound as inspired now as they did 25 years ago.
Los Angeles, CAgrimygoods.com

Tenacious duo, Moon share their new EP ‘Shine’

Los Angeles rock duo Moon, unveils their hardy five-track EP Shine. Within the rich offering a bold, intensity bursts through. Highlighting grand, gritty vocals, there is so much deep emotion felt from each thunderous tune. Soaring soundscapes emitting a gravelly quality, make their pithy pieces true standouts. Chelsea Dawn is heard on vocals and drums, and Dan Silver is on guitars and synths.
MusicSpin

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Live in Japan, 1992 LP

Smashing Pumpkins’ debut album Gish turned 30 this week, and to celebrate the band announced its first archival release: Live in Japan, 1992. The limited edition live album will be released as a double LP on purple swirl, 180g vinyl. “Audio is from a board tape and is not available anywhere else,” the band wrote on Instagram. The setlist is from their show at Kawasaki Japan’s Club Citta in Feb. 1992 and includes banter and extended songs.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Chvrches share new single ft. The Cure’s Robert Smith, announce new LP, tour

Chvrches returned with a new single, "He Said She Said," in April, and now they've announced a new album, Screen Violence. It's their follow-up to 2018's Love is Dead, and it's due out on August 27 via Glassnote Records. Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook recorded, produced and mixed most of it remotely via video calls and audio sharing programs, and you can see the cover art and tracklisting below.
Rock Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Previously Unreleased Nachtmystium Recording from ‘Instinct: Decay’ Sessions Coming to the Decibel Flexi Series

Known for a meteoric ascent to upper echelons of the extreme metal stratosphere only matched by their equally swift fall into disgrace, the story of Blake Judd’s Nachtmystium is inexorable from the equally divisive fabric of USBM. The legacy of the band’s third full-length record, Instinct: Decay, stands as a testament to the oft misunderstood and equally experimental American scene. Now, 15 years after its initial release, the Decibel Flexi Series welcomes an unearthed, never-before-heard track from the Instinct: Decay studio sessions.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

DARKTHRONE Slows Way Down On Heavy Metal New Single "Hate Cloak"

Darkthrone is now streaming their new single "Hate Cloak" and it's nearly 10 minutes of killer heavy metal. That means guitar harmonies, huge riffs, and a grounded rhythm section all moving at a fairly glacial pace. In other words, it rules. The band explains the song's length and speed, saying...