Foxing announce new LP ‘Draw Down The Moon,’ share “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice”
Pre-order our exclusive orange/purple/green swirl vinyl variant of Foxing's anticipated new album here. Foxing recently released two very good, very different songs -- the sprawling, proggy "Speak With The Dead" and the bouncy, glitchy synthpop of "Go Down Together" -- and now they've finally announced their highly anticipated fourth album. It's called Draw Down The Moon, and it arrives August 6 via the band's own label, Grand Paradise (in partnership with Hopeless Records). The band's own Eric Hudson produced the record, John Congleton mixed it, and members of Manchester Orchestra contributed to the production process as well.www.brooklynvegan.com