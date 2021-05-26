Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

PICs – HP Farmers’ Market open for business

By Admin2015
southpeacenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High Prairie Farmers’ Market is open for another season outdoors. Marigold Enterprises operates the market in its parking lot at 4724 – 53 Avenue [Highway 2] every Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. Last summer, the market returned to its original location after many years in a building on 51 Avenue east of MacIntyre Park. The market attracts vendors from throughout the Peace region. A variety of products are on sale, including homemade baking, jams an jellies, fresh produce and crafts.

www.southpeacenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#High Prairie#Hp Farmers#Marigold Enterprises#Pics#Vendors#Sale#Crafts#Parking#Jams#Outdoors#Macintyre Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Alliance Farmers' Market set to open June 26

ALLIANCE – Fresh produce, locally-made products and live entertainment will return to West State Street this summer. The Alliance Farmers' Market will launch its 13th season on June 26 and be open — rain or shine — every Saturday through Oct. 2. It will be open from 9 a.m. to noon in the Giant Eagle parking lot at 1800 W State St.
Stuttgart, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Grand Prairie Farmers Market open for business

The Grand Prairie Farmers Market is open for business every Saturday this summer from 7 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, at the Stuttgart Chamber Pavilion in downtown Stuttgart. Stephanie Davis, the market chair for the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, said the market is open to the public to...
Nikiski, AKkdll.org

Nikiski farmers market opens this month

Stacy Oliva loved growing up in Nikiski, enough to stay and raise her kids there. But she said there was never a place for the community to gather. “That would be one of the things that I probably disliked about living here," she said. Two years ago, Oliva set out...
Homer News

Homer Farmers Market: Opening with an amazing kick-off

What an amazing kick-off to the Homer Farmers Market season! Even with rain coming down most of Saturday, the market was hopping. And with so many more vendors returning, it was much more like it used to be. COVID-19 has changed a lot of things for a lot of people, so it is interesting to see what this new normal looks like.
cranberrytownship.org

Farmers' Market

THE MARKET WILL OPEN RAIN OR SHINE. The decision to close will be determined in the case of inclement weather or if it is too dangerous to safely open. The Cranberry Township Farmers Market follows the PA Department of Agriculture COVID guidelines as well as any rules put into place by the state of Pennsylvania or Butler County.
Seymour, TNMountain Press

Seymour Farmers Market opens for 22nd season

SEYMOUR — Seymour Farmers Market kicks off its season this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the First Baptist Church on Chapman Highway. “This will be our 22nd year,” said organizer Marjie Richardson. She and some friends came up with the idea while having a food co-op amongst themselves,...
Kentwood, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Kentwood Farmers Market opens Thursday for summer

The Kentwood Farmers Market will return for its seventh season, starting Thursday and ending Aug. 26. From 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch, 4950 Breton Ave. SE, there will be 20 local vendors who will be selling a variety of goods ranging from fresh produce, baked goods, syrup and cheese to fresh-cut flowers, coffee and handmade items.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Farmer’s Market Opens Saturday

It's time for the Shreveport Farmer's Market to open for the 2021 season. Saturday, June 5th is opening day for the market which is held at Festival Plaza. The market is open each Saturday through August 28th from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You will find fresh fruits and veggies...
Salmon Creek, WAclarkcountylive.com

Salmon Creek Farmers Market Opens Season in New Location

Are you ready for a fresh start? The Salmon Creek Farmers’ Market is a community-run market connecting local farm vendors, producers of wholesome food, and select artisans to the Salmon Creek community and its neighbors. Opening day for the market will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Salmon...
Walker, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Walker Farmers’ market opens June 3 at new Green Scene

The Walker Community Farmers’ and Crafters Market not only serves as a gathering place for community members and visitors, but guests can purchase vendor-grown produce, specialty foods, consumables, crafts, jewelry and much more. The market promotes and supports education, healthy living, local agriculture and community interaction all in an upbeat,...
Franklin, NYthe-reporter.net

Franklin Farmers’ Market to Open Sunday

The Franklin Farmers’ Market will open its summer season Sunday, May 30, on Institute Street. The market is held every Sunday through Columbus Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Waynesboro, PAecho-pilot.com

Farmers market sets record numbers for opening day attendance

Record numbers were set for the first farmers market in downtown Waynesboro for 2021. According to Bill Kohler, director of economic development for Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc., the market drew over 1,250 attendees over the three-and-a-half hours last Saturday. “It was a good first start for the market," Kohler said. "We...
Haddonfield, NJthesunpapers.com

Unphased by COVID, Haddonfield Farmers Market opens for 15th year

When the Haddonfield Farmers Market closed down its operation on Kings Court in October 2019, nobody could have predicted it wouldn’t return to its traditional location, in its intended form, for more than 18 months. But on May 15, the market’s 15th season commenced under blue skies, with the smell...
O'fallon, MO70 West Sentinel

Farmers & Artisans Market of O’Fallon now open for the season

The Farmers & Artisans Market of O’Fallon celebrated its grand opening this past Sunday, and is now open for the season in the StorCo Storage parking lot, 24 O’Fallon Square, just south of Interstate 70 near the At Home store. Along with locally grown produce, and locally-made, one-of-a-kind items, the...
Grove City, OHDublin Villager

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market back in business

The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market's 2021 season began May 15 with organizers and vendors looking forward to a more normal year as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease. "It will be nice to be mostly worried about Mother Nature cooperating," chamber executive director Shawn Conrad said. "It...
Nags Head, NCouterbanksvoice.com

Dowdy Park Farmer’s Market opens today

The Dowdy Park Farmer’s Market in Nags Head will feature the largest number of vendors the market has hosted since debuting in 2017, with 67 vendors set to kick off its summer season on Thursday, May 27. During a typical year, the market hosts 50 vendors, but this year there...
Manchester, CTJournal Inquirer

Farmers Markets: Manchester farmers market opens Wednesday

MANCHESTER — The Spruce Street Farmers Market at Market Field, 153 and 163 Spruce St., will kick off its fifth year Wednesday. The market will be open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11. Food and merchandise vendors will have fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, food trucks,...
Saginaw, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market opens soon for 2021 season

SAGINAW, MI — The Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market opens for its 2021 season on Wednesday, May 26. Shoppers can stop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on opening day to find vegetable plants, herb plants, potted and hanging baskets, perennials and annuals, dried herbs and spices, locally-grown produce, honey, ready-to-eat food items, baked goods, handmade crafts, farm fresh eggs and more.
Yakima, WAKIMA TV

Opening weekend brings big turnout to Downtown Yakima Farmers Market

YAKIMA -- The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market kicked off its opening weekend today, with more vendors and a bigger turnout that any day last year. The market opened with several new vendors, in total 33 local farms, artisan food vendors, hot food vendors, artists and crafters. Last year, only essential...