PICs – HP Farmers’ Market open for business
The High Prairie Farmers’ Market is open for another season outdoors. Marigold Enterprises operates the market in its parking lot at 4724 – 53 Avenue [Highway 2] every Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. Last summer, the market returned to its original location after many years in a building on 51 Avenue east of MacIntyre Park. The market attracts vendors from throughout the Peace region. A variety of products are on sale, including homemade baking, jams an jellies, fresh produce and crafts.www.southpeacenews.com