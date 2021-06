India-based digital payments and banking technology company Cashfree has announced that the State Bank of India (SBI) has made an investment in the organisation. An enabler of payments innovation, Cashfree provides a full-stack payments solutions platform enabling over 100,000 growing businesses in India and across the globe to accept and disburse payment online through a single integration. Cashfree processes transactions worth USD 20 billion annually. Apart from India, Cashfree’s products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and the UAE.