Wedbush Futures : Expands Clearing Footprint in Support of New Futures Exchange, FairX Slated for Launch in June

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,545,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.