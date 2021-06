Android has a bunch of great games, and one of my favorites for this year is definitely Genshin Impact. I’ve sunk a fair few hours grinding characters, weapons, and artifacts to their last stages (and written up tips and tricks for beginners and advanced players, to help you play the game better!). Irrespective of whether you are a free-to-play player or a whale, the game has a lot to offer including great visuals, a compelling storyline, and a tolerable gacha system that is generous to free-to-play players. A month after its 1.5 release, Genshin Impact is soon getting its next 1.6 update on June 9, bringing along a skin system for characters, a new character, a new boss, some events, and more!