Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PSA: Among Us Is Currently Free On PC

By Ari Notis
Kotaku
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou no longer have a good excuse to turn your friends down for a round or eight of Among Us. Innersloth’s enormously popular subterfuge game is free via the Epic Games Store through June 3. Each week, the Epic Games Store puts up a game for free. All you have...

kotaku.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psa#Pc Game#Free Time#The Epic Games Store#The New York Times#Watch Dogs#Psa#Popularity#Civilization Vi#Skylines#Bucks#Utopian Civilizations#Mainstream Outlets#Subterfuge Game#Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Among Us PC Game Download

Play with 4-10 players on the web or through neighborhood WiFi as you endeavor to set up your spaceship for takeoff; however, be careful as at least one arbitrary player among the Crew are Impostors set on murdering everybody! Initially made as a gathering game, we suggest playing with companions at a LAN party or web-based utilizing voice visits. Appreciate cross-stage play between Android, iOS, and PC. Win by finishing undertakings to set up the boat or shooting all Impostors. Respond rapidly to fix the impostor’s undermines.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Among Us is free to keep on the Epic Games Store this week

Every week the Epic Games Store gives us at least 1 free game to keep forever if we claim a copy within the set time period. This year Epic is doing their annual Mega Sale which includes a “Mystery” free game every week, that is to say we have no idea what the game is until it’s available, and this week’s free game arouses no suspicions.
Video Gamesbklynlibrary.org

Gaming for Teens: Among Us

You have to download Among Us. The game is a free download on most phones or $5 on Steam. We use Zoom to talk, so register for a secure link.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

PSA: Play the divisive Biomutant ‘free’ to see if it’s for you

THQ Nordic and Experiment 101’s new RPG, Biomutant, is proving to be critically divisive. Naturally, that has consumers unsure on whether or not to make a purchase. With the right subscription, however, users can download and play Biomutant at no extra cost. As a result, there’s no better way for players to find out if this ambitious “kung-fu fable” is worth playing.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Among Us free for a limited time in the Epic store sale

Among Us is currently free to download and keep forever for a limited time from the Epic Store. The Epic Mega Sale that's taking place on the Epic Games Store has a bunch of deals available and starting today, until June 3, players can claim Among Us for free. Once claimed, the game is linked to the player's account and free to keep forever.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Little Nightmares is currently free to keep on Steam

Little Nightmares can be yours for nothing on Steam. The rather dark and whimsical Little Nightmares is currently 100% off on Steam for the next few days. It stars Six, a little girl trapped in a prison called The Maw where every room is a puzzle. Six’s mission is to escape, evading a particular enemy who probably wants to eat her.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Epic Games Store – Claim Among Us For Free

Last week Epic Games Store teased games with a promise of a mysterious free game being offered for free for a limited time. Turned out, the latest addition is Among Us that can be claimed for free until June 3rd. Life as a Crewmate: Complete all your tasks on the...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes PC Full Version Game Free Download

Keep Talking, And Nobody Explodes PC Full Version Game Free Download. You Are alone at a Space Using a bomb. Your friends, the”Pros, “possess the manual had to defuse it. But there is a catch: the Pros can not find the bomb, so everybody will have to speak it out — fast! Put that your mystery-solving and communicating abilities to the test as you and your friend race to defuse bombs while trying to communicate quickly until time runs out!
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Quantum Break: Steam Edition PC Download free full game for windows

Quantum Break: Steam Edition PC Download free full game for windows. In consequence of a brief instant of obliteration that breaks time itself, two individuals discover they have changed and acquired exceptional capacities. One of them goes through time and never gets going to budge on controlling this force. Different utilizations these new capacities to crush him – and fix time before it tears itself hopelessly separated. Both face overpowering chances and settle on sensational decisions that will decide the state of things to come—activity Game Like Battlefield V And Other Games.
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

The successful game for PC last year is available for free

After NBA 2K21 delivered for mixed reception, Epic Games Store player free promotion is now back with undoubtedly premium gameplay, until 5 PM, June 3, 2021, Hungarian time. Between us It can be ordered from the store forever. The standalone party game made its debut in 2018 for mobile phones...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Europa Universalis IV Free Download For PC

Europa Universalis IV Free Download (v1.31.3) Fulfill Your Search For International Domination Paradox Development Studio comes with the fourth setup of this award-winning Europa Universalis series. The empire-building game Europa Universalis IV gives you control of a country to direct through the past few years so as to make a prominent global empire. Rule your state through the centuries, together with unparalleled freedom, depth, and historic precision. True exploration, commerce, war, and diplomacy are going to soon be brought to life in this epic name rife with rich strategic and strategic depth.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

ARK SURVIVAL EVOLVED free full pc game for download

ARK SURVIVAL EVOLVED free full pc game for download. Ark Survival Evolved PC Game (adapted as ARK) is an open-world fight-experience endurance game developed by Studio Wildcard as a team with Instinct Games, Virtual Basement, and Efecto Studios. It is booked for distribution on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, OS X, and Linux in 2016. The game’s initial option to utilize started for Windows in June 2015, for Linux and OS X in July 2015, Xbox One in December 2015, and PlayStation 4 here in December 2016. In the game, players should remain alive, being abandoned on an island to the top with meandering dinosaurs, common dangers, and conceivably scarring human players.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Frostpunk is free on PC

PC owners can pick up a free copy of 11 bit Studios’ survival city-builder Frostpunk from the Epic Games Store this week. The society survival game tasks players with creating a city and keeping their citizens alive on an entirely frozen planet with the help of steam-powered technology. Players will have to make decisions about the fate of their people, establish new laws, and explore the land for supplies and intel.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Grim Dawn PC Download Game for free

Input an apocalyptic dream world in which humanity is on the edge of extinction, iron is appreciated above gold, and hope is hard-earned. This ARPG features complicated character growth, hundreds of special items, quests, and crafting with selection & outcome. Double Class — Blend any of six different classes with over 25 abilities and modifiers in each course. Base classes comprise Soldier, Demolitionist, Grim Dawn Free Download PC Game. Occultist, Nightblade, Arcanist, and Shaman. Hundreds of Item Skills — Augment your course build with a varied collection of over 250 unique abilities provided by things and gear add-ons.
Video GamesPosted by
Latin Times

'Among Us' Reaches 2 Million Active Players Milestone On PC After Epic Games Mega Sale

Inner Sloth's popular social deduction game "Among Us" reached more than two million players from its usual 500,000 daily gamers. The increase in player count comes after Epic Games made the game free until June 3 as part of their mega sale. The game was released in 2018 by InnerSloth, but it only achieved significant popularity last year during the coronavirus-induced epidemic. The popular game also has cross-platform multiplayer and is accessible on various platforms, with PlayStation and Xbox consoles coming soon.
Video GamesFrederick News-Post

Among Us Play Session on Zoom

For ages 11 - 17. Which crew member is kinda sus? Join us for a chance to play the popular game Among Us with your peers in a non-public game and find out! Registrants will be invited to a meeting on Zoom the day before the program to walk through how we will connect and play the game. Registration required. Visit site for details.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glacial Strategy Game Frostpunk For Free On PC

11 Bit Studio’s Frostpunk is a more or less hidden gem. The wintery city builder is tough as nails and atmospheric as few things are. However, Frostpunk isn’t 11 Bit Studios first hit game. This War of Mine from 2014 was the studio’s real breakthrough. Frostpunk used to only be available on PC but in 2019 console players could enjoy it as well.