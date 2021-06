Haverhill has received five proposals to redevelop the some or all of the land around, and including, the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck, downtown. Developers had until April 28 to submit proposals to reuse up to five parcels of city-owned land, totaling 4.5 acres, land between Merrimack Street, Main Street and Bailey Boulevard. It is the first time developers have come forward for that area in about 40 years. WHAV has requested a copy of the proposals from the city. In a letter to city councilors receive formally tonight, Mayor James J. Fiorentini said all of the ideas are from “reputable” companies and for “mixed-use housing and commercial/retail development.”