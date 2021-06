Last week, Mayor Bowser released her budget and plan to put American Rescue Plan dollars to work for DC in the current fiscal year and next four years. With billions of dollars in federal aid to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and ‘build back better,’ the city has an unprecedented opportunity to: 1) target aid to people most struggling to make ends meet, 2) address longstanding racial and economic inequities, and 3) plan for the longer-term to advance an antiracist and equitable future. The Mayor’s proposal includes several meaningful investments that move DC toward a just recovery but misses several key opportunities to address longstanding and future needs.