City of East Peoria issued the following announcement on May. 7. The Tazewell County Health Department and Emergency Management are offering drive-through "one and done" Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The vaccine is a single-dose injection. The clinics will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Appointments are not necessary. Recipients must be age 18 years or older, eligible for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and live and/or work in Tazewell, Peoria and Woodford counties.