LoBalbo: Schools Benefit When Greenwich Works Together

With regards to a narrative suggesting that withholding the full appropriation was necessary otherwise, “imagine what the contractor’s estimate would have been if the full 8.1 million had been granted” it must be clarified that had the BET allocated the full request for emergency funding to the Greenwich Public Schools that decision would not correlate to any increase in potential bid amounts. Why? Because a municipal government does not run on the old adage “whoever mentions a number first loses.” Each fiscal year the Town approves millions in capital projects with confidence that responsible budgeting does not reduce our ability to negotiate a fair price.