Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

LoBalbo: Schools Benefit When Greenwich Works Together

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith regards to a narrative suggesting that withholding the full appropriation was necessary otherwise, “imagine what the contractor’s estimate would have been if the full 8.1 million had been granted” it must be clarified that had the BET allocated the full request for emergency funding to the Greenwich Public Schools that decision would not correlate to any increase in potential bid amounts. Why? Because a municipal government does not run on the old adage “whoever mentions a number first loses.” Each fiscal year the Town approves millions in capital projects with confidence that responsible budgeting does not reduce our ability to negotiate a fair price.

greenwichfreepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, CT
City
Cos Cob, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
Greenwich, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Free Education#Municipal Services#Financial Services#Education And Schools#Town Hall And#Department Of Education#Bet#Capital Projects#Impacts Services#Education Staff#Renovations#Financing#Emergency Funding#Private Markets#Required Mobilization#Responsible Budgeting#Construction Industry#Technical Support#Free Market Competition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Greenwich, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

Assistant Principal Announced for Parkway School

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones has appointed Ms. Cindy Boucard as Assistant Principal for Parkway School, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Boucard has been serving as the Interim Assistant Principal at Parkway School and will now take on this position permanently following the retirement of Jeffrey Libby. In...
Greenwich, CTConnecticut Post

Are Greenwich Schools behind schedule on ADA initiatives?

GREENWICH — Districts officials estimated in January that a rubric listing the infrastructural needs to make each school building ADA-compliant would be available by spring. As of May, only one is online and it is incomplete. Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones said this week that the district will need more...
Greenwich, CTWestport News

New leadership at Greenwich-based nonprofit that meets 'demand for diapers'

GREENWICH — The local nonprofit Mothers for Others, the largest independent diaper bank in lower Fairfield County, announced that Elizabeth Cook Peyton is its new executive director. Mothers for Others supports underserved families by providing diapers and wipes for children from birth to age 3. Peyton has volunteered with Greenwich-based...
Greenwich, CTRegister Citizen

Elementary and secondary schools weigh vaccine mandates

Independent schools across Connecticut are weighing the pros and cons of vaccine mandates, considering how far they’ll go to keep their communities safe from COVID-19. With eligibility expanding to school-aged children, now including those ages 12 and older, some primary and secondary schools are deciding whether to require the coronavirus vaccine ahead of this school opening in the fall.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Greenwich, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

BET Schedules Special Meetings to Consider Interim Request for NMS from BOE

The Board of Estimate and Taxation announced a Special Meeting of the BET Budget Committee has been scheduled for Monday May 24, 2021 at 1:00pm for the purpose of reviewing and voting on the interim funding request by the Board of Education as a result of their Request for Proposal for the construction of repairs at the North Mianus School.
Connecticut Statehigh-profile.com

CCSU’s Barnard Hall Renovation Completed

New Haven, CT – Architecture, art and advisory firm Svigals + Partners announced the completed renovation of Central Connecticut State University’s (CCSU) Barnard Hall in New Britain, creating a new home for the institution’s growing School of Education and Professional Studies and delivering significant improvements to Barnard Hall’s existing structure, originally constructed in 1953.
Connecticut Statemilfordmirror.com

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 “signing bonuses,” Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million incentive program have to be out of work for eight-to-12 weeks and retain their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut StateCredit Union Times

Credit Unions in Connecticut and Texas Appoint New CEOs

Howard Brady will become president/CEO of the American Eagle Financial Credit Union in East Hartford, Connecticut’s second largest financial cooperative by assets. Brady will succeed current President/CEO Dean Marchessault who publicly announced last week his plans to retire at the end of the year.