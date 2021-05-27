6 Ways to Sweat This Week (Whether You Love HIIT or Just Want to Lie Down)
The last year of digital workouts has opened up a whole new world in movement: You can join a Vancouver-based Pilates class from San Francisco. Your personal trainer can correct your dead lift form from 3,000 miles away. You can completely miss your after-work yoga class, request a replay link, and down-dog to your instructor’s voice hours—or days—later. We’re glad we have these options. And we’re also stoked to get back into rooftop spin studios, beachside HIIT classes, and other IRL options when they’re able to reopen safely.goop.com