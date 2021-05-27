Cancel
Longmont, CO

School district addresses equity after racist social media post

By Macie May
The Longmont Leader
The Longmont Leader
 11 days ago
Several members of the Longmont community spoke out against the racist reenactment of the George Floyd murder during the St. Vrain Valley School Board meeting last night. On May 19, the school district was alerted to a photo that traveled social media that depicted students at Mead High School reenacting the murder of George Floyd. One student was reported as having painted his/her face black while another student pressed his/her knee into the first student’s back.

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

