School district addresses equity after racist social media post
Several members of the Longmont community spoke out against the racist reenactment of the George Floyd murder during the St. Vrain Valley School Board meeting last night. On May 19, the school district was alerted to a photo that traveled social media that depicted students at Mead High School reenacting the murder of George Floyd. One student was reported as having painted his/her face black while another student pressed his/her knee into the first student’s back.www.longmontleader.com